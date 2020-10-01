Spider-Verse Movie: Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield Returning For Multiverse Story?

The signs of a live-action Spider-Verse movie continue to pop up. On Thursday, it was reported that Jamie Foxx is going to be reprising his role of Elector which he played in the Amazing Spider-Man 2 movie in Marvel Studios and Sony's Spider-Man 3 starring Tom Holland and directed by Jon Watts. This, of course, comes after Spider-Man: Far From Home returned J.K. Simmons to the iconic role of J. Jonah Jameson in a rebooted version of the character, existing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's main canon but setting the stage for a Spider-Verse story to connect thee MCU's story to Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire.

Foxx's Max Dillon is thought to be dead after the events of The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The character likely did get killed off but an alternate version of this character continues to exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe where a similar super-powered destiny might also be waiting for him with a different outcome. Sinister Six, perhaps?

In the video above, we dive into why Electro and Jamie Foxx's return for Spider-Man 3 is something you should be excited about, whether you loved or hated the Amazing movies.

"It was an idea we had from the very earliest conversations of, if we at Marvel Studios get to work with Sony and make a Spider-Man movie, we want to bring Jameson back, somehow," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com in 2019 about getting Simmons back. "And thinking about who it could be, we really thought J.K. as an actor is so versatile, and you look at his amazing iconic performance in the Raimi films. But then look at his amazing performances in Whiplash and in other films. You go, 'It can be the same guy but a different tone, and tap into sort of more modern, news personalities of today.'"

By now you’ve seen the Morbius trailer and you know that a picture of Spider-Man was on a wall, labeling the hero as a murderer seemingly tying it to the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home where Peter Parker was framed as the villainous killer of Mysterio. You also know that this Spider-Man suit is from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies where Peter Parker is played by Tobey Maguire but also that it is the suit as it appeared in the PS4 video game. Thought: Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker characters could safely walk around in the MCU's New York City because Mysterio revealed the Tom Holland version of Peter Parker's face -- not theirs.

With WandaVision on the way and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness coming after Spider-Man 3, it seems entirely possible that Maguire and/or Garfield could be reprising their Spider-Man roles as the multiverse opens doors to alternate worlds from different franchises but also opens doors to brand new story opportunities, as well.

Do you want to see Garfield and Maguire return as their respective Spider-Man characters? Are you excited about the possibilities presented by Jamie Foxx reprising his Electro role? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!

Spider-Man 3 hits theaters December 17, 2021.