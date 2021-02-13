Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Is Thinking About Trying Stand-Up Comedy

✖

Spider-Man star Tom Holland says he's "flirting with" the idea of pursuing stand-up comedy and following in his father's footsteps. The 24-year-old actor is the son of English comedian and author Dominic Holland, who penned the self-deprecating book Eclipsed: Turns Out that Spider-Man Does Have a Dad After All. After roles in Sony's video game adaptation Uncharted, where the Peter Parker actor plays a swagger-filled Nathan Drake, and Cherry, where he plays a PTSD-stricken bank robber fueling a drug addiction, Holland next hopes to do "something that challenges me, something I haven't done before."

"It could be a comedy, [or] again another dramatic movie with a character that's a huge departure from myself. A play, I'd love to get back on stage and perform on stage again," Holland told Vanity Fair's Little Gold Men podcast. "I'm kind of flirting with the idea of trying a bit of stand-up comedy, following my old man in his footsteps. There's all sorts of things I'd like to try and do. I need to keep reminding myself I'm only 24 and I have my whole life ahead of me, so I don't want to rush anything. I want to take my time and be very clever and strategic in what I do next."

Holland added, "I'm sort of coming to the end of a chapter in my life and I'm very excited to see what the future holds. I'm also a little bit nervous to sort of step away from things, but as anything, I like to improvise and take things in my stride and just get on with it, really."

Holland is now filming Sony and Marvel's untitled sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home, again returning Holland to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In 2020, he voiced talking dog Jip opposite his Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star Robert Downey Jr. in Dolittle, and reunited with his Avengers co-star Chris Pratt in Pixar's animated Onward.

After his role as Arvin opposite Robert Pattinson in the star-studded crime-drama The Devil All the Time, Holland leads the R-rated Cherry for Avengers: Endgame directors the Russo Brothers and next stars with Daisy Ridley in March release Chaos Walking.

Cherry releases in theaters on February 26 and on Apple TV+ on March 12. Holland returns as Peter Parker when the still-untitled Spider-Man 3 swings into theaters on December 17.