Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Recalls Messing Up Endgame’s Epic Avengers Assemble Scene

Spider-Man star Tom Holland jumped the gun when assembling alongside Earth’s mightiest heroes in Avengers: Endgame. After swinging into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as part of Team Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) in Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man is part of the half of humanity snapped out of existence by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War. With the snapped blipped back to life by the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and the heroes reassembled in Avengers: Endgame, it’s a Mjolnir-wielding Captain America (Chris Evans) who says the iconic battle cry uniting the team against Thanos and his alien army: “Avengers, assemble!”

In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes looking back at Holland’s six Marvel movies so far, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star recalls how he missed the mark and prematurely raced into action:

“I love the scene in Endgame where Captain America — with that amazing, like, swooping shot — where Captain America catches the hammer and he’s like, ‘Avengers, assemble,’” Holland said. “[Chris Evans] was like four or five people down from me and the direction was, ‘As soon as he says assemble, everyone then screams and charges towards the enemy’, but because he was so far away I couldn’t hear him say ‘Assemble!’, because he says it to himself.”

“He went, ‘Avengers…’ and I just went ‘Arrrghhh!’ – I ran off by myself,” he recalled. “I got like 30 feet and I had to turn around and like, walk back to like all my childhood heroes and be like, ‘Sorry guys, I got that wrong.’”

Holland previously revealed how he goofed when meeting Downey for the first time during his audition Civil War — except it wasn’t the Iron Man star who was part of an “obviously nervous” Holland’s embarrassing encounter.

“I saw [directors Anthony and Joe Russo] and then I saw Downey standing there in the casting room. I went over. I introduced myself. But I remember thinking, ‘That’s a bit odd. He doesn’t look like I’d imagined him or remembered.’ Still, I shook his hand, telling him, ‘It’s a pleasure to meet you,’ saying how excited I was at the opportunity, how much it means to me,” Holland told GQ of his 2015 audition for Civil War. “Well, then a door opens and in walks the actual Robert Downey Jr. I’d been chatting up his stunt double the entire time. So, actually, I got my jittery, loser vibe out of the way. And then, when I actually met Downey, I was a little more cool and collected.”

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing exclusively in theaters.