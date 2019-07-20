Avengers: Endgame: Captain America’s “Avengers Assemble” Scene Released Online

Prepare for the goosebumps all over again — one of the biggest moments of Avengers: Endgame has officially surfaced online. Marvel Studios released a chunk of clips from the latest Avengers blockbuster earlier today, including the moment Captain America(Chris Evans) utters the line we had waited ten years to hear: “Avengers Assemble!” The clips begins immediately following Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) big portals moment as the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Asgardians, and Wakandan tribes assemble on the battleground to take on Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his army on minions.

The full clip can be seen above.

Earlier this year, we spoke with visual effects supervisor Matt Aitken of Weta Digital, the design firm tasked with designing a large part of the fight between the Avengers and Thanos’ army, including the scene above. According to Aitken, he and his team loved the challenge of fitting nearly every character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the screen at one time.

“We relish the challenge, and we love these opportunities,” Aitken says. “But still, this is, as you said, the largest battle that’s ever been created in any one of these 22 films. The scope was huge. Also, the weight of expectation from the audience on this movie was off the scale, and so we knew that we just couldn’t muck it up.”

“We had to honor that level of expectation and really honor the fact that this was the culmination of all these individual storylines,” he continues. “So we couldn’t mess it up. But like I said, we relish these challenges and it was really, incredibly satisfying work to be engaged with.”

Aitken made sure to point out the production was fortunate to have the majority of actors physically on set for this assembling moment in particular.

“The ‘Avengers Assemble’ shot, where we push past pretty much everybody, that was amazing,” Aitken says. “Everybody was there. They got all those people on set on one day and a lot of that footage that the cast shot on that day has leaked online since Marvel lifted the embargo and you can see everybody just having a great time all being together on set that one time.”

Avengers: Endgame is due out digitally on July 30th ahead of a home media release August 13th. Spider-Man: Far From Home is now showing in theaters.