Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Shares His Embarrassing Marvel Audition Story Opposite Robert Downey Jr.

Tom Holland is currently in the midst of his press tour for Cherry while simultaneously filming the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. Naturally, he gets a lot of questions about the Marvel Cinematic Universe during interviews and has shared lots of things recently ranging from who his brother Harry Holland is playing in the new Spider-Man to his future plans with Marvel. In a recent interview with GQ, Holland recalled his audition for Spider-Man, which saw him acting opposite Robert Downey Jr.

"I was obviously nervous," Holland shared. "I mean, it would be strange if I hadn’t been nervous. Thankfully, weirdly, something happened that loosened the pressure valve on my anxiety that day. I saw Ant and Joe [Russo] and then I saw Downey standing there in the casting room. I went over. I introduced myself. But I remember thinking, 'That’s a bit odd. He doesn’t look like I’d imagined him or remembered.' Still, I shook his hand, telling him, 'It’s a pleasure to meet you,' saying how excited I was at the opportunity, how much it means to me... Well, then a door opens and in walks the actual Robert Downey Jr. I’d been chatting up his stunt double the entire time. So, actually, I got my jittery, loser vibe out of the way. And then, when I actually met Downey, I was a little more cool and collected."

What a twist! Downey Jr. and Holland have certainly come a long way since that first meeting. In fact, Downey Jr. recently hosted a Cherry Q&A with the cast and directors and praised the film.

"Honestly, I just gotta say, this is one of those movies -Tom, fellas, ladies - that you’re gonna wind up, when it comes on in five years, wherever it is in the movie, you’re gonna wanna watch it. It's the highest compliment I can pay to a piece of cinema is it bears rewatching. It's one of those things that really is a mediation and the fact that all of you infused it with something that has such meaning in this crisis within the crisis within the crisis and again, god bless our troops, and what they go through," Downey Jr. said during the event.

Cherry is now playing in theatres and will be available to watch on Apple TV+ on March 12th. Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to hit theatres on December 17th.