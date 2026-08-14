Spider-Verse Team Confirms Leaked Trailer Footage Is Legit, But There’s a Catch: “Not a Fan”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ended on a jaw-dropping cliffhanger that immediately thrust Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse to the top of many Marvel fans’ “want to see” lists. Unfortunately for moviegoers, it’s been a long wait for Beyond, which won’t hit theaters until June 2027. Viewers are understandably eager for any morsels they can find, and in lieu of officially released marketing materials, they’ve taken it upon themselves to scour all corners of the internet for images and footage. Recently, leaked footage circulated around social media platforms, teasing Miles Morales in a struggle for his life. As exciting as this was for fans, the Beyond the Spider-Verse creative team isn’t too thrilled about the development.

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Taking to X, Spider-Verse franchise producer Chris Miller addressed the leak, posting, “Not a fan of leaks of unfinished, not fully rendered footage.”

Chris Miller’s Stance On Beyond the Spider-Verse Leaks Makes Sense

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Miller’s comment serves as confirmation that the Beyond the Spider-Verse leaks floating around are legitimate and he’s not happy about what happened. His sentiment is perfectly understandable. The first two Spider-Verse films earned substantial critical acclaim in part for their beautiful animation that blended multiple art styles together in a unique and breathtaking package. Strong visuals are among the staples of the Spider-Verse series, and fans have come to expect state-of-the-art animation that’s a wonder to behold on the big screen. Unfinished footage making the rounds can paint people’s perception of Beyond the Spider-Verse, generating negative word of mouth if it’s seen as a downgrade from its predecessors. Footage leaking nearly a year out from release also isn’t fair to the animators who are hard at work putting the final product together.

Earlier this year, Sony screened exclusive Beyond the Spider-Verse footage during its CinemaCon presentation — footage that was never meant to be released publicly. CinemaCon is an industry convention where studios showcase their upcoming film slates to exhibitors. The Beyond the Spider-Verse footage being unfinished isn’t a problem in that context because the idea is simply to give attendees a taste of what’s in store. It’s clear to everyone there that the film is still a work in progress, but that isn’t the case once that footage makes its way to social media. Miller is upset because the leak is not fully representative of what Beyond the Spider-Verse will look like when it finally opens next summer.

Anyone hoping the leak forces Sony’s hand to release an official trailer imminently will probably be disappointed. There’s still a long way to go before Beyond the Spider-Verse hits theaters, meaning there’s probably a lot of footage that’s still being finalized. The filmmakers won’t want any footage properly released until it’s complete and they can showcase the full extent of the animators’ talents. Understandably, Miller and Co. want everything to be rendered so a teaser or any other footage makes a strong impression on viewers. Beyond the Spider-Verse will easily be one of the most anticipated films of 2027, and any marketing materials should highlight why it has that status.

It’s frustrating that it’s taken so long for Beyond the Spider-Verse to come to fruition, but that’s the nature of the business. Animated films aren’t made overnight. It can be a long, grueling process that takes several years to complete. Everyone involved with Beyond the Spider-Verse know that expectations will be sky-high, so they’re doing everything they can to ensure the film will meet the standard the previous two installments have set. Fans hate waiting around for a cliffhanger to be resolved, but the best thing they can do right now is just be patient and give Sony all the time they need to finish the film. The first proper Beyond the Spider-Verse trailer will be here before you know it.