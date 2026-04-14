New Look at Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Finally Revealed As New Footage Debuts

CinemaCon 2026 is underway this week in Las Vegas, with the annual convention for movie theater owners giving studios a chance to preview their upcoming slates, offer exclusive footage, and in general get everyone hyped for what to expect in theaters. Monday night, that included one of the most anticipated presentations of the whole event with Sony’s preview. The studio had a number of big projects to bring to the stage — including Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. One of the most eagerly anticipated upcoming films, Sony debuted exclusive footage at the event as well as gave us some brand-new looks at the film as well — including a look at Spider-Man 2099.

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A new look at Spider-Man: Beyond the #SpiderVerse. In theatres 6.18.2027. 🕸️ pic.twitter.com/a35cwz1T08 — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) April 14, 2026

The footage for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse right after the end of Across the Spider-Verse, with Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), confronted by his alternate self, who is The Prowler. Miles and Miles share some banter, namely, Prowler Miles giving our protagonist Miles a bit of grief for his pronunciation of his last name. As Miles tries to explain to his counterpart canon events and his situation, Prowler Miles and the alternate Aaron Davis (Mahershala Ali) don’t seem too impressed. Miles then activates his lightning powers on the room to escape.

We then get a sizzle reel: Aaron and Miles’ father in the past engaging in criminal activities. There’s also Gwen Stacy crossing an interdimensional bridge, various Spider-Men going through a neon cityscape, Spider-Man 2099 standing in front of several giant portals opening up, and a look at a very sinister The Spot saying “I just wanted to be taken seriously” as he drains the life out of everything around him. The footage also revealed the return of Kingpin, and among Spider-Man’s allies who team up to help him, the returns of Spider-Ham, and Spider-Man Noir (as well as Spider-Gwen, Peter B. Parker, and Spider-Punk.)

It’s Been a Long Wait for Beyond the Spider-Verse But It Looks More Than Worth It

With Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse not set to hit theaters until June 2027, it will have been more than four years since Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hit theaters, but based on the description of the footage, the wait will have been worth it. It also sounds like the efforts to make the film exactly what it needs to be as the final installment of the story kicked off with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse may have been worth it. Franchise producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller have previously spoken about why it’s taken so long to get to Beyond the Spider-Verse, especially after the shocking cliffhanger at the end of Across the Spider-Verse. For them, it came down to making sure that they put the story together just right.

“At one point it was one movie, but there was too much movie there, so it was separated into two,” Miller said previously. “But then once you looked at that second half of a movie, you’re like, ‘Well, that’s like not just a story arc that has a beginning, middle, and end.”

“We know where it’s headed, but we need to understand better what’s happening in the middle,” Lord previously added. “And we came upon a really wonderful notion, which is when your family is broken apart by your calling, your talents, how do you put them back together? How do you have it all?”

While we still have to wait until next June to see how they pulled it off, the footage previewed at CinemaCon has us optimistic that they’ve pulled it off, finally giving us the complete story we’ve been waiting for.

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