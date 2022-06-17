Netflix's Spiderhead Trailer Starring Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett Released

✖

After breaking records with his first Netflix movie, Chris Hemsworth has reteamed with the streaming service for yet another original thriller. Extraction became one of the most-watched movies in Netflix history when it was released back in 2020. Now, two years later, their next collaboration is set to arrive. The film is called Spiderhead, and it also stars Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett.

Spiderhead is set to arrive on Netflix on June 17th, making it the streamer's first true blockbuster of the summer. With one month to go until the debut, Netflix has finally unveiled Spiderhead's first trailer, giving fans their first look at Hemsworth, Teller, and Smollett in action. You can check out the trailer in the video below!

Spiderhead is directed by Joseph Kosinski, who also helmed the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick, which has been met with rave reviews. The script is written by Deadpool scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, based on the short story by George Saunders.

While Hemsworth is best known for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he's been building a fruitful partnership with Netflix as of late. Extraction delivered the fifth-biggest opening ever for a Netflix original movie and Hemsworth has already returned to film a sequel, which doesn't have a release date just yet. He's also executive producing the upcoming Netflix action film Interceptor, which stars his real-life wife Elsa Pataky.

Here's the official synopsis for Netflix's Spiderhead:

"In a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by brilliant visionary Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth), inmates wear a surgically attached device that administers dosages of mind-altering drugs in exchange for commuted sentences. There are no bars, no cells, or orange jumpsuits. In Spiderhead, incarcerated volunteers are free to be themselves. Until they're not. At times, they're a better version. Need to lighten up? There's a drug for that. At a loss for words? There's a drug for that, too. But when two subjects, Jeff (Miles Teller) and Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett), form a connection, their path to redemption take a twistier turn, as Abnesti's experiments start to push the limits of free will altogether."

