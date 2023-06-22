Spielberg, Scorsese and Anderson Release Joint Statement About Turner Classic Movies

Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and Paul Thomas Anderson have joined forces to ensure the future of Turner Classic Movies. Earlier this week, it was announced that a number of employees were exiting from the beloved cable network and brand, including executive VP and general manager Pola Chagnon, who had been with the company for 25 years. This led some fans to worry about TCM's longevity under the ever-evolving budget cuts and content changes at Warner Bros. Discovery, and reportedly led to Spielberg, Scorsese, and Anderson holding an emergency meeting with WBD CEO David Zaslav about the issue. Late Wednesday night, the trio released a statement indicating that they are optimistic about TCM's future, and its continued efforts to celebrate and curate films from the better part of the past century.

"Turner Classic Movies has always been more than just a channel," the directors' statement reads. "It is truly a precious resource of cinema, open 24 hours a day seven days a week. And while it has never been a financial juggernaut, it has always been a profitable endeavor since its inception. Earlier this week, David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, got in touch to talk about the restructuring of TCM. We understand the pressures and realities of a corporation as large as WBD, of which TCM is one moving part."

"We have each spent time talking to David, separately and together, and it's clear that TCM and classic cinema are very important to him," the statement continues. "Our primary aim is to ensure that TCM's programming is untouched and protected. We are heartened and encouraged by the conversations we've had thus far, and we are committed to working together to ensure the continuation of this cultural touchstone that we all treasure."

Back in April, Zaslav had appeared on stage alongside Spielberg and Anderson during TCM's Classic Film Festival, and indicated that film preservation remained a personal priority for him.

"The movies taught people the stories of America, the stories of the world and in some ways how to be an American," Zaslav said at that event.

