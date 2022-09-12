Turner Classic Movies Reveals Its Frightening Lineup for October Horror
There's lots of ways to get into the spirit of the spooky season, and while some movie fans might seek out the most unsettling and disturbing contemporary horror efforts imaginable, others prefer to dive deep into the classics. Given the number of classic titles that perfectly capture a creepier tone over offering an unsettling experience, it can be daunting deciding which films to check out, especially due to how many classic titles are harder to track down on popular streaming services as compared to more modern offerings. Luckily, Turner Classic Movies has a number of masterpieces being broadcast throughout October.
The variety of films on Turner Classic Movies means that its horror broadcasts will be scattered throughout the month, though select days in October will see major marathons of films, as the network will be showing films like Haxan, Eyes Without a Face, Night of the Living Dead, Frankenstein, and much more.
Turner Classic Movies kicks off its Halloween schedule on October 1st.
October 1-10
Saturday, October 1st
- 10:45 p.m. ET – Forbidden Planet (1956)
Monday, October 3rd
- 8:45 a.m. ET – Carnival of Sinners (1943)
Tuesday, October 4th
- 12:15 a.m. ET – The Devil's Own (1966)
- 2 a.m. ET – The Haunting (1936)
Wednesday, October 5th
- 2 a.m. – Hausu (1977)
Saturday, October 8th
- 2:30 a.m. ET – The Velvet Vampire (1971)
- 4 a.m. ET – The Hunger (1983)
- 6:15 p.m. ET – The Omega Man (1971)
- 10 p.m. ET – Westworld (1973)
Monday, October 10th
- 2:45 a.m. ET – Village of the Damned (1960)
- 4:15 a.m. ET – Children of the Damned (1964)
- 6 a.m. – Five Million Years to Earth (1968)
- 9:15 a.m. ET – The Time Machine (1960)
- 11:15 a.m. ET – War of the Planets (1965)
- 1 p.m. ET – The Wild, Wild Planet (1965)
- 2:45 p.m. ET – The Green Slime (1969)
- 4:30 p.m. ET – The Illustrated Man (1969)
- 6:30 p.m. – Goke, Body Snatcher from Hell (1968)
October 11-20
Tuesday, October 11th
- 3:15 a.m. ET – The Brood (1979)
- 5 a.m. ET – Night of the Living Dead (1968)
Saturday, October 15th
- 8 p.m. ET – THX 1138 (1971)
Monday, October 17th
- 11:45 p.m. ET – The Masque of the Red Death (1964)
Tuesday, October 18th
- 1:30 a.m. ET – House of Wax (1953)
- 3:15 a.m. ET – The Hypnotic Eye (1960)
- 4:45 a.m. ET – Mad Love (1935)
Thursday, October 20th
- 6 a.m. ET – The Thirteenth Chair (1929)
- 7:30 a.m. ET – Freaks (1932)
- 8:45 a.m. ET – Mark of the Vampire (1935)
- 10 a.m. ET – The Devil-Doll (1936)
- 2:15 p.m. ET – Isle of the Dead (1945)
- 3:30 p.m. ET – The Body Snatcher (1945)
- 5 p.m. ET – The Ghost Ship (1943)
October 21-25
Saturday, October 22nd
- 2 a.m. ET – It's Alive (1974)
- 3:45 a.m. ET – It Lives Again (1978)
Monday, October 24th
- 4 a.m. ET – The Plumber (1979)
- 11:45 a.m. ET – 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)
- 6 p.m. – Brainstorm (1983)
- 9:45 p.m. ET – Alice, Sweet Alice (1977)
Tuesday, October 25th
- 3:15 a.m. ET – Carnival of Souls (1962)
- 4:45 a.m. ET – Spider Baby (1964)
- 6:15 a.m. ET – Freaks (1932)
- 9 a.m. ET – Dracula Prince of Darkness (1965)
- 10:45 a.m. ET – The Face of Fu Manchu (1965)
- 12:30 p.m. ET – Rasputin The Mad Monk (1966)
- 4 p.m. ET – Taste of the Blood of Dracula (1970)
- 5:45 p.m. ET – The Satanic Rites of Dracula (1973)
October 26-31
Friday, October 28th
- 4 p.m. ET – Them! (1954)
- 8 p.m. ET – Poltergeist (1982)
Saturday, October 29th
- 2:15 a.m. ET – Alligator (1980)
- 4 a.m. ET – Alligator II: The Mutation (1990)
- 6 a.m. ET – Around the World Under the Sea (1965)
- 12 p.m. ET – Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932)
- 3:45 p.m. ET – What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962)
- 6:15 p.m. – House of Dark Shadows (1970)
- 9:45 p.m. ET – Deadly Friend (1986)
Sunday, October 30th
- 4 a.m. ET – Plan 9 from Outer Space (1959)
- 6 a.m. ET – Two on a Guillotine (1965)
- 8 a.m. ET – It! (1967)
- 1:30 p.m. ET – I Walked with a Zombie (1943)
- 2:45 p.m. ET – The Seventh Victim (1943)
- 4:15 p.m. ET – Return to Glennascaul (1953)
- 4:45 p.m. ET – Eye of the Devil (1966)
Monday, October 31st
- 12:15 a.m. ET – Haxan (1922)
- 4 a.m. ET – Eyes Without a Face (1959)
- 6 a.m. ET – The Bat (1959)
- 9 a.m. ET – Horror Hotel (1960)
- 10:30 a.m. ET – The Curse of Frankenstein (1957)
- 1:30 p.m. ET – The Mummy (1959)
- 3 p.m. ET – The Devil's Bride (1968)
- 4:45 p.m. ET – Dracula A.D. 1972 (1972)
- 6:30 p.m. ET – The Plague of the Zombies (1966)
- 8 p.m. ET – Bride of Frankenstein (1935)
- 11:15 p.m. ET – Frankenstein (1931)
- 12:30 a.m. ET – The Invisible Man (1933)
