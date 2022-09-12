Turner Classic Movies Reveals Its Frightening Lineup for October Horror

There's lots of ways to get into the spirit of the spooky season, and while some movie fans might seek out the most unsettling and disturbing contemporary horror efforts imaginable, others prefer to dive deep into the classics. Given the number of classic titles that perfectly capture a creepier tone over offering an unsettling experience, it can be daunting deciding which films to check out, especially due to how many classic titles are harder to track down on popular streaming services as compared to more modern offerings. Luckily, Turner Classic Movies has a number of masterpieces being broadcast throughout October.

The variety of films on Turner Classic Movies means that its horror broadcasts will be scattered throughout the month, though select days in October will see major marathons of films, as the network will be showing films like Haxan, Eyes Without a Face, Night of the Living Dead, Frankenstein, and much more.

Turner Classic Movies kicks off its Halloween schedule on October 1st.