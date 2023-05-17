Warner Bros. Discovery Announces AEW Show Will Be Joining (HBO) MAX

AEW is headed to (HBO) MAX. Well, at least one of its shows. On top of confirming that AEW Collision will launch on June 17 on TNT, Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed on Wednesday that the first season of AEW's behind-the-scenes reality show AEW All Access will be available on the streaming service. While fans have been hoping that AEW's tape library and live pay-per-views might land on MAX in the near future similar to WWE's current deal with Peacock, none of that was mentioned during WBD's upfront presentation or the AEW Collision press release. However, adding All Access to MAX might be a good sign that will happen down the line.

All Access' first season centered around a handful of AEW stars and covered some of the backstage drama that took place in AEW late last year. That includes Adam Cole's gradual return to the ring following his two serious concussions, Thunder Rosa relinquishing the AEW Women's World Championship and her tumultuous relationship with the rest of the women's locker room, Dr. Britt Baker's involvement in both aforementioned situations, the relationship between Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti as they navigate being unliked by members of the roster and The Elite's return from suspension following the "Brawl Out" incident.

WBD just announced that the first season of AEW All Access will be added to MAX (formerly HBO Max) streaming service on June 9th.



IT HAS BEGUN. pic.twitter.com/ShyJNCVUu5 — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) May 17, 2023

Baker and Cole, who have been positioned on the show as the two main stars, spoke with ComicBook shortly before the show's premiere and Cole's in-ring return in March.

"What's wild is as time has gone on I feel better and better. I can train more, prepare more, be around the right people. As far as feeling ready, it's crazy. Because being gone for nine months, I don't know if I'll ever feel like, 'All right, I'm ready.' I'm scared. It's been nine months since I've been in the ring. But physically, mentally, emotionally, I am ready to go. The doctors agree. I can't wait, I can't believe it's almost here," Cole said.

Baker, who deals with her own injuries during the show, also confirmed they haven't fully healed — "Unfortunately it's getting worse. Now it's like a neck and a back problem. But it's manageable. I'm tough, so I'll always find ways to work. My championship reign was with a broken wrist. So I'll figure it out one way or another. You've got to work your way around it, sometimes maybe trick your body into thinking, 'Eh, it doesn't really hurt that bad.'"