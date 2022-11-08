The stars of Christmas past, present, and future are here to warn you about Spirited. Will Ferrell, who spread Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to hear in Elf, and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds are making music together in their "spirited" take on A Christmas Carol for Apple TV+. The musical holiday comedy puts a modern twist on the Charles Dickens classic, telling the tale from the perspective of the ghosts for the first time as the Scrooge-type Briggs (Reynolds) gives the Ghost of Christmas Present (Ferrell) the gift of transformation. So what better way to promote their unconventional Christmas comedy musical than with a Deadpool promo-style fireside video posted to social media?

"Do you have any idea what it's like to be in a Will Ferrell Christmas movie that's not Elf?" Reynolds asks in the video, which you can watch below. "Well, yes. I was there when we shot it," Ferrell replies. "I don't think they're expecting Elf." Reynolds retorts, "Yes, they are! Instead, they're getting a musical from two guys with questionable pitch."

Ferrell then offers "some simple disclaimers," explaining that Spirited "is not Elf," and "it's not Deadpool, either. It is a musical, it is funny." Spirited is in select theaters November 11th and streaming globally on Apple TV+ starting November 18th.

Where to Watch Spirited Online for Free



An Apple TV Plus subscription is required to watch Spirited on the service, but there's no additional fee for subscribers to stream Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds' new movie. First-time subscribers can watch Spirited for free with Apple TV+'s 7-day trial, which costs $6.99 per month after the first week.

If you're ineligible for a free trial, Apple TV+ is included for three months when you purchase an Apple device and redeem the offer within 90 days. Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app and dozens of app-supported devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV streaming devices and TVs, XBox and Playstation consoles, Roku, Comcast Xfinity, and Chromecast with Google TV.

What Is Spirited About?

Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future. For the first time, A Christmas Carol is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale.

Spirited Movie Cast: Who Else Is in Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell's Christmas Movie?

Along with Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, the Spirited cast includes Octavia Spencer (The Help), Sunita Mani (GLOW), Patrick Page (Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical), and Aimee Carrero (Elena of Avalor).



Spirited is streaming November 18th on Apple TV+.