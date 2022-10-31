Spirited Movie: What to Know About Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell's Christmas Carol

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell are getting into the Christmas spirit with their holiday musical movie, Spirited. A modern retelling of A Christmas Carol, the cheerful comedy puts a twist on the classic Charles Dickens tale: it's told from the perspective of the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come. But there's no miserly Scrooge scoffing "bah, humbug!" In the spirited take from director Sean Anders (Daddy's Home, Instant Family) featuring original songs by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land), it's Reynolds' Scrooge-inspired character who gives Ferrell's Ghost of Christmas Present the gift of reflection and transformation.

Below, keep reading to find out all the ways to watch Spirited and everything else you need to know about Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell's A Christmas Carol retelling.



Will Spirited Be in Theaters?

Spirited releases in theaters on November 11th and is streaming globally on Apple TV+ on November 18th.

Where to Watch Spirited Online for Free



An Apple TV Plus subscription is required to stream Spirited on the service, but there's no additional fee for subscribers to watch at home. New subscribers can watch Spirited for free with Apple TV+'s 7-day trial, which costs $6.99 per month after the first week.

If you're ineligible for a free trial, Apple TV+ is included for three months when you purchase an Apple device and redeem the offer within 90 days. Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app and dozens of app-supported devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV streaming devices and TVs, XBox and Playstation consoles, Roku, Comcast Xfinity, and Chromecast with Google TV.

What Is Spirited About?

Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future.

Spirited Cast: Who Else Is in Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell's Christmas Movie?

Spirited stars Will Ferrell (Elf) as Present, Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) as Clint Briggs, Octavia Spencer (The Help), Sunita Mani (GLOW), Patrick Page (Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical), and Aimee Carrero (Elena of Avalor).



Watch the Spirited Movie Trailer

Spirited is playing in theaters on November 11th and streaming on Apple TV+ on November 18th.