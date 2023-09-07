The next generation of Spy Kids are on a mission to stop an evil genius, rescue their parents, and save the world in Spy Kids: Armageddon. Netflix has declassified the trailer for the Spy Kids reboot from series creator and director Robert Rodriguez, who has helmed every installment since the 2001 original. Following the adventures of spy kids Carmen (Alexa Vega) and Juni Cortez (Daryl Sabara) and their secret agent parents Ingrid (Carla Gugino) and Gregorio (Antonio Banderas), the fifth film focuses on the Tango-Torrez family: siblings Tony and Patty (newcomers Connor Esterson and Everly Carganilla), and their super-spy parents Terrence and Nora (Zachary Levi and Gina Rodriguez).

Watch the Spy Kids: Armageddon trailer below.

When the children of the world's greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer (Billy Magnussen) unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology — the "Game-apocalypse" — they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world.

Co-written by Rodriguez and his son, Racer Max (The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lava-Girl 3-D), the new Spy Kids movie is standalone but takes place in the established continuity of the first four Spy Kids movies and the Netflix animated spin-off series Spy Kids: Mission Critical.

"This movie really wants to stand on its own, kind of establish the family," Rodriguez told Netflix, teasing that "there [will] be Easter eggs" referencing the original movies.

2001's Spy Kids spawned a theatrical franchise: 2002's Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams, 2003's Spy Kids 3: Game Over (in 3D!), and 2011's Spy Kids 4-D: All the Time in the World, a spin-off focused on Carmen and Juni's aunt, OSS Agent Marissa Wilson (Jessica Alba), and their cousins.

Rodriguez's latest family affair borrows from real-life. "Each film I named the Spy Kids after some of my siblings," Rodriguez said. "And this time, because I thought the little girl should be honest, she's based on my sister, Patricia." Her older brother, Tony, is named after Rodriguez's middle name, Anthony. "I always went by Tony when I was younger and I was of course the one who was always rigging the game," he said.

Spy Kids: Armageddon is streaming September 22nd on Netflix.