Spy Kids Movies Switching Streaming Homes in July

Spy Kids is one of the next films franchises to get the Hollywood reboot treatment, with Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi set to star in a new film from original Spy Kids filmmaker Robert Rodriguez. Of course, this has renewed plenty of interest in the previous Spy Kids films, all of which have had a complicated streaming history as of late. The majority of the franchise has been jumping between different services a lot as of late, with another change coming in July.

The first three Spy Kids movies moved to Paramount+ at the start of June, putting most of the franchise in one place. However, they'll be leaving the service on June 30th, just a few weeks after debuting. July 1st will see them move to HBO Max.

Spy Kids, Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams, and Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over are all arriving on HBO Max on Friday, kicking off a new month on a new streaming service. While the moving is hard to keep up with sometimes, at least the three films are sticking together.

The three Spy Kids movies are far from the only titles being added to HBO Max at the beginning of the month. Here's the full list of movies and shows heading to HBO Max on July 1st:

A Kind of Murder, 2016 (HBO)

A Simple Plan, 1998 (HBO)

Act of Valor, 2012 (HBO)

Angels in the Outfield, 1951

Arbitrage, 2012 (HBO)

Backstabbing for Beginners, 2018 (HBO)

Baggage Claim, 2013 (HBO)

Blanes Esquina Muller (AKA Blanes St and Muller), 2020 (HBO)

Bringing Out the Dead, 1999 (HBO)

Catch a Fire, 2006 (HBO)

Code of Silence, 1985 (HBO)

Confidence, 2003 (HBO)

David Copperfield, 1935

Doctor Who: Eve of Daleks, Special

Frank Miller's Sin City, 2005 (HBO) (Unrated Version)

Godzilla, 1998

Goodbye, Mr. Chips, 1969

Hollow Man, 2000 (HBO) (Director's Cut)

How to Screw It All Up (AKA Cómo mandarlo todo a la mierda), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

I Spy, 2002

Indecent Proposal, 1993 (HBO)

Julia, 2009 (HBO)

La Ciudad De Las Fieras (AKA City of Wild Beasts), 2021 (HBO)

Last Night in Soho, 2021 (HBO)

Lisztomania, 1975

Lone Survivor, 2013 (HBO)

Lord of War, 2005 (HBO)

Losing Isaiah, 1995 (HBO)

Mrs. Brown, You've Got a Lovely Daughter, 1968

Mrs. Winterbourne, 1996

One for the Money, 2012 (HBO)

Overboard, 1987 (HBO)

Pawn Sacrifice, 2014 (HBO)

Postcards From the Edge (1990)

Rio 2, 2014 (HBO)

Running Scared, 1986 (HBO)

Safe, 2012 (HBO)

She's Having a Baby., 1988 (HBO)

Sleepers, 1996 (HBO)

Sleepless in Seattle, 1993

Snow Day, 2000 (HBO)

Spy Kids, 2001

Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams, 2002

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, 2003

Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)

That Awkward Moment, 2014 (HBO)

The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer, 1947

The Con is On, 2018 (HBO)

The Counselor, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)

The Great American Pastime, 1956

The Heat, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)

The Impossible, 2012 (HBO)

The Legends of Zorro, 2005

The Other Woman, 2014 (HBO)

The Plot Thickens, Season 3 Premiere

The Raid 2, 2014

The Satanic Rites of Dracula, 1974

The World's End, 2013 (HBO)

This is Elvis, 1981

Thoroughbreds, 2017 (HBO)

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, 2012

Warrior, 2011 (HBO)

What's Eating Gilbert Grape, 1993 (HBO)

