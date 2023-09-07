Live-Action Anime Adaptations Coming to Netflix After One Piece

One Piece is currently taking over Netflix as fans and non-fans alike have flocked to the live-action take on Eiichiro Oda's classic manga and anime franchise, but there are still plenty of new live-action adaptations now in the works for Netflix coming our way! Although Netflix has released some of the more notoriously received live-action anime adaptations with fans in the last few years, One Piece has ushered in a new era that showcases how an anime or manga franchise could work in this new medium with the proper care and time. Which means that each of Netflix's upcoming projects are now that much more promising.

Netflix has a few projects that have been announced to be in the works over the last few years, and while a couple of them are scheduled for a release in the near future there are a few that are taking a bit longer. With the success of One Piece's live-action take opening up all sorts of new eyes for this next generation of live-action anime and manga, the projects announced to be in the works are now more exciting than ever.

Live-Action Anime Adaptations Coming to Netflix

Yu Yu Hakusho (Series)

Release Date: December 2023

Yu Yu Hakusho is the next major manga adaptation coming to Netflix as it's scheduled for a release next year. The first new project in a partnership between Netflix, Shueisha, Toho, and Robot, the new live-action series taking on Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series is teased to feature a cast from around the world. Directed by Sho Tsukikawa, the main cast for Yu Yu Hakusho includes some live-action anime adaptation heavy hitters such as Takumi Kitamura as Yusuke, Jun Shison as Kurama, Kanata Hongo as Hiei, and Shuhei Uesugi as Kazuma Kuwabara.

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Series)

Release Date: 2024

The project with the biggest draw on par with One Piece is the new live-action take on Avatar: The Last Airbender that Netflix also has in the works. Coming our way next year, this new take on the series hopes to avoid the pitfalls from the last time the franchise went live-action as it adapts the first season of the original animated series. Albert Kim serves as showrunner for a cast that includes both unknowns and familiar faces such as Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Zuko, and Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai.

Sword Art Online (Series)

Release Date: TBA

Sword Art Online is one of the more vague projects now in the works. Previously announcing that this new live-action series was in the works with Netflix back in 2018, it's been quite a while since any updates have been revealed about this project, and its announcement didn't really come with any major previews at what to expect either. But given how huge of a franchise Sword Art Online is, this project could end up seeing the light of day someday.

My Hero Academia (Movie)

Legendary Entertainment previously surprised fans with the fact that they would be adapting My Hero Academia into a new live-action movie, and an even more surprising announcement last year was that Netflix has picked up the release rights for the new project. It will be Shinsuke Sato's (Alice in Borderland, Bleach) first directed film produced in the United States, and will feature a script from Obi-Wan Kenobi and Army of the Dead writer Joby Harold. Details have been scarce since its initial announcement, however.

Pokemon (Series)

Following the live-action success for the franchise in Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, it was announced that Netflix is now developing a new live-action Pokemon series. Details about this series such as its story, potential adaptations, and more have yet to be revealed since that initial announcement a couple of years ago, but Joe Henderson (Lucifer) has been attached to write and executive produce the new series.

New Death Note (Series)

Release Date: TBA

Netflix's Death Note movie might admittedly be one of the most notorious live-action anime adaptations ever released, but it's coming back for another try with some heavy hitters behind it. Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer formed Upside Down Pictures and have teamed up with Netflix on some new projects. One of these happens to be a new live-action series taking on Death Note that's promising to be an entirely different kind of project than seen in the movie. Halia Abdel-Meguid has been attached to write and executive produce the new series but details have been scarce.

What new live-action anime adaptations are you excited to see on Netflix following One Piece's success? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!