Netflix's One Piece Cleared a "Very High Bar", Says Streaming Exec

It is hard to believe, but Netflix really did it. The streaming service embarked on its most ambitious project to date when it began adapting One Piece for live-action. The series has launched to high praise as One Piece has beaten records set by titans such as Wednesday and Stranger Things. And now, one of the CEOs behind Netflix is giving credit to the One Piece team.

The update comes from Greg Peters as the co-CEO addressed One Piece at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference (via Deadline). It was there the exec said the adaptation's strong debut cleared "a very high bar" that highlights the company's diverse array of originals.

"This is a very high bar to meet, to basically take a storied manga and deliver it in English-language, live action," Peters said. "Pretty much all the haters are out, looking for a reason to hate you for it. To be able to deliver it and have it be massively popular and a success around the world is amazing to see."

Of course, you only have to look at Netflix's latest numbers for One Piece to see how well it is doing. The series broke an opening record with Stranger Things season 4 and Wednesday as the two shows topped 84 countries upon their release. One Piece was able to top 46 countries with its release, and it cumulated 18.5 million views between August 31st and September 3rd.

With One Piece topping Netflix globally, the live-action adaptation has proven Hollywood can do anime right. Peters is pleased with the show's returns, and as you can imagine, fans are eager to learn about the show's future. At this point, One Piece season two has not been announced, but netizens are hopeful the seafaring series will sail on with more episodes.

Want to know more about One Piece? No worries! You can read all about Eiichiro Oda's hit story below courtesy of its official synopsis:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you think about Netflix's adaptation of One Piece? Has the show taken you by surprise? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!