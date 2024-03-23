Star Trek's Next Movie Wraps Filming

Star Trek's latest movie just wrapped filming. Actor Robert Kazinsky shared a post thanking everyone who worked on Star Trek: Section 31. Paramount+ will be playing host to the original Star Trek movie. That's a first for the streaming platform. Director Olatunde Osunsanmi gets a shout out in the post, along with star Michelle Yeoh. In fact, everyone gets a little bit of shine, including Miku Martineau, Joe Pingue and Augusto Bitter. Production on Section 31 has been going on since January of 2024. So, now begins the process of post-production. Check out the Instagram message down below!

"And so ends one of the greatest experiences of my life. They say never meet your heroes, but I'm glad I did," Kazinsky posted. "I have few bigger heroes in my heart than Star Trek and for the first time in my life a hero exceeded my wildest hope."

The actor would continue, "From day one this was special, not just to me but to everyone here. Olatunde Osunsanmi is the finest Captain I've sailed under leading a cast the likes of which I've never experienced before. @michelleyeoh_official @omarihardwickofficial @thesamrichardson @svenruygrok @kaceykadoodles @humberly @joe.pingue @augustobitter @miku.martineau James Liao and many others."

"These guys will blow the world of @startrek off its hinges with the kind of chemistry and camaraderie you only dream of. The endless laughter support and love every single second of every day is something I'll carry with me forever," he added." As someone who has been watching a Star Trek show my entire life, who restarts as soon as I finish like so many others I know, to be a small part of that giant constellation is the fulfilment of a hope that I felt the first time I ever heard the words 'Space, the Final Frontier' I hope you guys like what we made for you. As a die hard Trekker I think you'll love it."

Michelle Yeoh Is Excited To Be Back

(Photo: Photo: Jan Thijs 2023, Jan Thijs 2024)

"I'm beyond thrilled to return to my Star Trek family and to the role I've loved for so long," Yeoh wrote in a statement back when the Star Trek: Section 31 movie was announced by Paramount+. "Section 31 has been near and dear to my heart since I began the journey of playing Philippa all the way back when this new golden age of Star Trek launched. To see her finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that's shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams. We can't wait to share what's in store for you, and until then: live long and prosper (unless Emperor Georgiou decrees otherwise)!"

Executive producer Alex Kurtzman chimed-in, "All the way back in 2017, before the first season of Star Trek: Discovery had even aired, Michelle had the idea to do a spin-off for her character, Philippa Georgiou. She broke new ground as one of the first two women on screen in the pilot to usher in a new age of Trek, and now, six years later, Star Trek: Section 31 finally arrives on the heels of her latest groundbreaking win. Everyone on Team Trek couldn't be more thrilled to have our legendary friend return home to us as we expand our storytelling into new and uncharted corners of the Trekverse. Long live Emperor Georgiou; long live Michelle Yeoh!"

