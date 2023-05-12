Star Wars' Daisy Ridley to Lead Action-Thriller From James Bond Director

Daisy Ridley has been having a bit of a resurgence since her stint doing Star Wars movies and has been picking up role after role. Lucasfilm recently announced that they are developing a film centered on Rey Skywalker, fifteen years after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, with Ridley Scott returning. Ridley has been promoting her recent projects, which include Sometimes I Think About Dying and Magpie, and now she's officially joining another major project. According to Deadline, Ridley will star in Cleaner, an action thriller from James Bond director Martin Campbell.

Deadline describes the film as follows, "The timely action-thriller, set in present-day London, will see radical activists take over an energy company's annual gala at the Shard – the tallest skyscraper in Western Europe – seizing 300 hostages in order to expose the corruption of the hosts. Their just cause is hijacked by a zealous extremist within their ranks, who is ready to murder everyone in the building to send his anarchic message to the world. It falls to an ex-soldier turned window cleaner, Joey Locke (Daisy Ridley) – suspended 90 stories up on the outside of the building – to save those trapped inside and take down the killers, whilst also finding a way to bring the corrupt energy moguls to justice."

Daisy Ridley Gives Details on her Upcoming Film Magpie

Ridley was recently promoting her new movie, Sometimes I Think About Dying, but the actress had time to detail another movie she's been working on. In a previous interview with Collider, she revealed some key details about the next film she's working on called Magpie.

"The movie follows a family, a woman who is at home with a baby, pushed slightly beyond her limits. Her husband, who is chaperoning their daughter into a film set, and who falls in love with the actress playing the mother," Ridley told the site. "It's fantasy versus reality, and what things mean and different perspectives, and what they lend to how we view characters. And also, what the audience's biases may inform when they're projecting onto the characters. So it's a lot of things."

"My husband, [Tom Bateman], wrote it. It's excellent and we have an amazing cast and crew. Honestly, from working on this, it's just the power of what people can do together if everyone is like, "This is what we're doing, we're holding hands. We have limited time, we have a limited budget, this is what we have to do…" and we get to be part of amazing things." The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star added.

