Star Wars Actress Daisy Ridley Reveals Details of New Movie

Lucasfilm has been having a bit of a turn around with their Star Wars series on Disney+ and seems to have gone back to the drawing board with their film projects. Some of the series that they've released so far are The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor, with some of them having been received fairly well. But, their recent films have been given the opposite treatment. Star Wars: The Last Skywalker star Daisy Ridley has moved on from the franchise and appeared in several films since then. Ridley has been promoting her new movie, Sometimes I Think About Dying, but the actress detailed another movie she's been working on. In a new interview with Collider, she revealed some key details about the next film she's working on called Magpie.

"The movie follows a family, a woman who is at home with a baby, pushed slightly beyond her limits. Her husband, who is chaperoning their daughter into a film set, and who falls in love with the actress playing the mother," Ridley told the site. "It's fantasy versus reality, and what things mean and different perspectives, and what they lend to how we view characters. And also, what the audience's biases may inform when they're projecting onto the characters. So it's a lot of things."

"My husband, [Tom Bateman], wrote it. It's excellent and we have an amazing cast and crew. Honestly, from working on this, it's just the power of what people can do together if everyone is like, "This is what we're doing, we're holding hands. We have limited time, we have a limited budget, this is what we have to do…" and we get to be part of amazing things." The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star added.

Andor is the most recent Star Wars series to hit Disney+. Diego Luna returns as one of the most interesting characters in the Star Wars universe, Cassian Andor. Back in May, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis got the chance to speak with Andor'sleading man during Star Wars Celebration, and he reveals that after watching Andor you won't believe that Rouge One: A Star Wars Story was possible.

"The only thing I can say is you're going to see where he was five years before Rogue One, and you're not going to believe Rogue One was possible," Luna told us. "That's the idea, to see a transformation and an awakening. I can't tell you how that will be represented, you'll have to wait until the 31st of August. But it is about that, and it's about how much we're all capable of changing and transforming, and that's the beauty of storytelling. Not many times you start knowing the end, here you know what happens. It's not about, like, 'Oh this happened!' No, no, it's how it happened that matters. It's about the little details and what's in between lines and every layer of the character. Even though we are on a very epic kind of show and a huge spy adventure show, we're going to have time for intimacy. You're going to go deep into the character and the people around him. It's going to be interesting, I think, and it's going to be dark and fun and different from what you see out there now."

