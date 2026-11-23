The Star Wars franchise has had a rocky time since Disney acquired the franchise. After a massively successful relaunch with Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the franchise hit turbulence that lasted for nearly half a decade, as sequel trilogy films like The Last Jedi divided audiences, while the entire planned line of Star Wars “standalones” fizzled out after films like Rogue One and Solo failed to be the kind of hits the studio wanted. However, in the early 2010s, before Disney came in, rumors swirled about different filmmakers taking meetings with Lucasfilm, pitching their own concepts for Star Wars standalones that would’ve expanded the franchise’s creative palette.

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One of the directors involved in that mix was David Fincher, the acclaimed director of films like Fight Club, Se7en, and Gone Girl. In a new interview, Fincher goes into a lot more depth about what his pitch for a Star Wars movie was all about, as well as revealing the game-changing business advice he gave Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy, just before the Disney acquisition.

David Fincher’s Star Wars: A Droid’s Tale

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David Fincher was speaking with Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast, and was ready to speak more in-depth about what he wanted to do with his Star Wars movie. The long and short of it is that Fincher wanted to explore Star Wars and the events of the original trilogy from the perspective of the droids who were caught in the middle of it.

“I have a very personal relationship to Star Wars, obviously, because I was stealing storyboards out of the garbage cans at Lucasfilm in 1975. And I knew Ralph McQuarrie,” Fincher explained. “Here’s what I was interested in; here’s what I pitched Kathy [Kennedy]: I said, ‘The thing that has always interested me about – certainly from the first movie – was the relationship between [C-]3PO and R2-D2. That they were essentially slaves who would bear witness to the folly of man. And I always thought, them being captured by Jawas, and then sold off and being on the periphery and witnessing the Skywalker Saga, was such a crucial element to it, that I really felt had gotten away from this kind… of moral judgement.”

Fincher went even deeper, lamenting how Star Wars has largely squandered the opportunity to use its droid characters in more serious ways. He clearly had a sci-fi angle on how the robotic beings interpreted the fight between light and dark side Force users like the Jedi and Sith, or the geopolitics that pushed things towards multiple cycles of galactic war. Fincher’s film would apparently have examined a record of the Skywalker Saga and Galactic Civil War, which was stored inside a droid like C-3PO, and offer a new artificial intelligence perspective on it all.

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“I mean, it was fairly obvious even from 3PO, whose politics at his worst, you could say… he had a kind of understanding as to what the Empire meant… how evil they were. And he was kind of trying to decide whether or not he wanted to invest in having a relationship with Luke Skywalker when he’s getting his oil bath, and they’re talking about [it]. And I always thought that… whenever they used the robots for that, I was always really excited. I always thought that was kind of an interesting thing that you kind of go through the recorder, like the court reporter, to find out what it is that happened.”

Ironically, Star Wars comics would repurpose the idea of how droids view being servants to the warring and self-destructive cycles of organic lifeforms in the 2023 story arc, “Dark Droids”. A droid A.I. and Sith relic known as the “Spark Eternal” combined to create “The Scourge,” a self-aware AI able to possess other droids and machines as part of its hive consciousness. C-3PO was one of the first and primary host bodies Scourge used to conduct its experiments with possessing organics with its machine consciousness. The villain gave hell to both the Rebellion and Empire before finally being defeated. It was a compelling story, which lends credit to the fact that Fincher’s film would’ve been one, as well. But fate had other plans:

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“So that’s what we had started talking about, and then I said to her [Kathleen Kennedy], ‘I kind of pictured this idea.’ I said, ‘Let’s take this thing to Wall Street and let the market decide. And I think it was a month later or something, she said, ‘Bad news. Apparently there’s a $7 billion offer on the table,’ and I said, ‘I don’t think – we’re not going to beat that [laughs].’”

Disney ended the wild, creative-driven possibilities for Star Wars and locked into recycled nostalgia. And now it’s doubtful that a film like Fincher’s will ever get made, as Disney is shifting back to crowd-pleasing blockbusters, like Ryan Gosling’s upcoming film, Star Wars: Starfighter.