Star Wars: Starfighter Budget Officially Revealed, And It’s Higher Than The Force Awakens

Star Wars technically has many movies currently in the works, with , , and myriad others all still theoretically in development even if they are paused or on the back burner (and many simply remain outright question marks). However, of all the movies Lucasfilm has announced or teased over the years, only one has an actual confirmed release date, and that’s Ryan Gosling’s Star Wars: Starfighter, which is slated to hit theaters on May 28, 2027—making it the franchise’s next movie. After The Mandalorian and Grogu seemed to have plenty of promise but then proved to be a box office flop, and just given the state of Star Wars over the last 15 or so years, there’s no question that Disney and Lucasfilm have a lot riding on Starfighter.

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Perhaps for that reason, the House of Mouse is reportedly shelling out a jaw-dropping amount of money on the upcoming blockbuster. Specifically, according to Forbes, by the end of filming, Starfighter had racked up a bill of $226.5 million, even surpassing the price of Star Wars: The Force Awakens when comparing it specifically to the amount that had been spent on that film at the same point in its production (namely, when filming had wrapped). That is truly some feat, as The Force Awakens has long been the franchise’s most expensive movie to date, and it remains one of the most expensive movies of all time even now. While this may seem like a bad sign for Starfighter, though, that’s not necessarily the case; if anything, this budget news suggests that Disney understands the stakes of this movie.

Disney and Lucasfilm Need Starfighter to Perform

Image via Lucasfilm

Starfighter currently has several things going for it, not the least of which is the fact that Gosling is playing the lead. In fact, Gosling and director Shawn Levy apparently worked so well together on Starfighter that they were able to convince Marvel to also bring them in as a duo on the upcoming MCU movie Ghost Rider. The movie will also likely benefit from its place in the Star Wars timeline, which is specifically reportedly going to be five years after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. That setting, combined with the fact that the story doesn’t seem to center on the Skywalkers or the Jedi, means that the movie can truly offer the breath of fresh air that many Star Wars fans are looking for—or, so they say.

The truth is, the Star Wars fanbase is an exceptionally fickle one, and these fans are known to have many strong opinions, specifically ones that they aren’t afraid to share very loudly. For that reason, even before all that much about it has even been revealed, Starfighter is facing a bit of an uphill battle. Even so, the fact that Disney is throwing so much money at it does suggest that the film will be getting the level of dedication and effort it requires, which is a positive sign. Hopefully, Starfighter proves to be the exact project that the larger franchise needs to turn the ship around.

Are you looking forward to Star Wars: Starfighter? Share your thoughts in the comments below.