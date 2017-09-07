Star Wars Episode 7: Nobody’s Called Lando

While Harrison Ford won't comment, Carrie Fisher jokes she's in, and Mark Hamill says he's still negotiating, there's one prominent member of the original Star Wars trilogy that is still waiting for the phone to ring. According to Movies.com, Billy Dee Williams, who played Lando Calrissian in Empire Strikes Back and Return on the Jedi, has not yet been contacted by Disney. While Billy Dee Williams was appearing at the Emerald City Comic-Con last weekend in Seattle, he reportedly told attendees that they were still writing Episode 7 and he had not been approached to participate. Billy Dee Williams also told the attendees that he would be glad to reprise his role as Lando Calrissian if he was asked. His representative even went as far as to ask attendees to tweet, send letters and emails to Disney, Lucasfilm, and anyone else on the production team requesting that Lando be in Star Wars Episode 7. Billy Dee Williamsa also said, "Nobody can play Lando but me."