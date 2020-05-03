Star Wars Fans Flood Twitter With Fake Skywalker Facts for Star Wars Day
Tomorrow is Star Wars Day and fans are getting into the spirit by taking to the internet with fake Star Wars facts. It's a chance for Star Wars fans to offer all their best funny takes on what the Star Wars Skywalker saga is and has been right before the entire Skywalker saga becomes available to stream in the same place for the first time ever on Monday. Keep reading to see some of the fake Skywalker facts that fans have put up on Twitter.
Star Wars Day will see the debut of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Disney+, the final episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the debut of The Mandalorian documentary. Marvel decided to get in on the action as well. Marvel Comics is set to begin shipping comics again in late May, but on Sunday Marvel announced it would be making a special digital exception for a new Star Wars comic. Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #1 will released on digital on May 4th as part of the Star Wars Day celebration. Doctor Aphra first debuted in the pages of Star Wars: Darth Vader. Those appearances led to a spinoff solo series, which is relaunching to move the character into the post-Empire Strikes Back era.
What are your favorite fake Skywalker facts? Let us know in the comments.
Star Wasr Muppets
#FakeSkywalkerFacts Star Wars started out as a muppet movie...Fozzy Bear was originally cast as Luke Skywakawaka pic.twitter.com/Rm2COglCYQ— Katalina St. Yves (@KatalinaMelody) May 3, 2020
I Am Your Mother
Darth was REALLY Luke's MOTHER!!#FakeSkywalkerFacts pic.twitter.com/FAOj81Frf8— RoesOtherGhost (@GhostRoes) May 3, 2020
Force Kick
This scene was not a filming mistake but Luke actually force kick this turd #FakeSkywalkerFacts pic.twitter.com/KRI55j1BVb— 🐔EL Pollo Loco🐔 (@ELoco2020) May 3, 2020
Now That's Just Punny
#FakeSkywalkerFacts— Nutty (@Martinc279) May 3, 2020
Luke Skywalker is unlucky in love, but he was looking for love in Alderaan places pic.twitter.com/BpqnlLpCmR
Gotta Get Those Power Converters
#FakeSkywalkerFacts Rey changed her name to Skywalker so she could go into Tosche Station and pick up Luke's order of power converters that have been sitting on the shelf for 60 years pic.twitter.com/hAC7OkyTO3— Centennial 🌻🦋 (@CentennialReylo) May 3, 2020
Too Soon?
A group of Skywalkers is called a cookout. #FakeSkywalkerFacts pic.twitter.com/AXbxHgOqvX— Sheepy Shoulders (@josh_ill_us) May 3, 2020
S is for Skywalker
#FakeSkywalkerFacts when translated from the original Kryptonian👇 pic.twitter.com/9vixKI1cMV— The1stBAT (@The1stBAT) May 3, 2020
That's Good Tea
If you use your lightsaber to stir your tea it's always lukewarm #FakeSkywalkerFacts pic.twitter.com/5RiAFEiOL5— Zvjezdan Patz (@zvjezdanpatz) May 3, 2020
They Eloped
Luke and Miss Piggy were secretly married...#FakeSkywalkerFacts pic.twitter.com/FWZGarDRNK— Secia G (@Nessa_Star4) May 3, 2020
Explains a Lot
#FakeSkywalkerFacts Skywalker means sister kisser in the Tatooine language. pic.twitter.com/HDGKUjwCai— Regina Spacola (@gigirules7) May 3, 2020
