Star Wars Fans Flood Twitter With Fake Skywalker Facts for Star Wars Day

Tomorrow is Star Wars Day and fans are getting into the spirit by taking to the internet with fake Star Wars facts. It's a chance for Star Wars fans to offer all their best funny takes on what the Star Wars Skywalker saga is and has been right before the entire Skywalker saga becomes available to stream in the same place for the first time ever on Monday. Keep reading to see some of the fake Skywalker facts that fans have put up on Twitter.

Star Wars Day will see the debut of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Disney+, the final episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the debut of The Mandalorian documentary. Marvel decided to get in on the action as well. Marvel Comics is set to begin shipping comics again in late May, but on Sunday Marvel announced it would be making a special digital exception for a new Star Wars comic. Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #1 will released on digital on May 4th as part of the Star Wars Day celebration. Doctor Aphra first debuted in the pages of Star Wars: Darth Vader. Those appearances led to a spinoff solo series, which is relaunching to move the character into the post-Empire Strikes Back era.

