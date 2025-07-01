Every Jedi That Somehow Survived Order 66

The Jedi Order, an ancient and noble institution dedicated to peace and justice in the galaxy, faced its near-total annihilation with the execution of Order 66. This devastating command given by Emperor Palpatine at the end of the Clone Wars turned the Republic’s clone troopers against their Jedi generals, leading to a galaxy-wide massacre. While the vast majority of Jedi died in the initial attack, a remarkable few managed to slip through the fingers of the newly formed Galactic Empire. Their survival, often against impossible odds, is a testament to their skill, resilience, and sometimes, sheer luck.

These are the stories of those who escaped the purge, scattering across the stars, forever changed by the fall of the Republic and the rise of the Empire, with some even going on to play crucial roles in the ongoing fight for freedom.

1) Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi, a revered Jedi Master and General, narrowly escaped the betrayal on Utapau when his clone troopers turned on him. His quick thinking and mastery of the Force allowed him to survive the aerial attack, feigning his death. He went into hiding on Tatooine, taking on the moniker “Ben Kenobi,” to watch over the young Luke Skywalker. His self-imposed exile was a heavy burden, filled with grief and regret, yet he remained committed to his duty, eventually emerging to guide Luke on his own path to becoming a Jedi and confronting his past.

2) Yoda

Grand Master Yoda, the wisest and most powerful Jedi of his time, was meditating on Kashyyyk when Order 66 was executed. Sensing the betrayal through the Force, he defended himself against his clone troopers with astonishing agility despite his age. He escaped with the help of Chewbacca and Tarfful, making his way to Dagobah. There, he lived in reclusive exile, patiently awaiting a new hope, a new generation of Jedi, to rise and challenge the tyrannical rule of the Galactic Empire.

3) Ahsoka Tano

Though no longer a formal member of the Jedi Order at the time of Order 66, Ahsoka Tano was still very much a Force-user and a target of the purge. She was with Captain Rex when the command was given, and through a desperate struggle, managed to remove Rex’s inhibitor chip, saving him from the programming. Her resourcefulness and strong connection to the Force allowed her to disappear into the galaxy, later resurfacing as a key figure in the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire, known as Fulcrum.

4) Kanan Jarrus

Caleb Dume was a Padawan during Order 66, witnessing the betrayal of his Master, Depa Billaba. She sacrificed herself to allow him to escape, a traumatic event that shaped his life. He went into hiding, abandoning his Jedi identity and living as a smuggler and rogue named Kanan Jarrus. He eventually found purpose again when he met Hera Syndulla and assembled the Ghost crew, becoming a reluctant mentor to Ezra Bridger and a crucial leader in the early days of the Rebel Alliance.

5) Cal Kestis

A Padawan survivor of Order 66, Cal Kestis went into hiding on Bracca, working as a scrapyard worker to conceal his Force abilities. When his powers were accidentally revealed, he became a target of the Empire’s Inquisitors. He was eventually drawn back into the fight by Cere Junda, embarking on a quest to rebuild the Jedi Order by seeking out a Jedi Holocron. His journey was one of self-discovery and overcoming trauma, ultimately leading him to embrace his destiny as a Jedi Knight.

6) Kelleran Beq

Master Kelleran Beq was present during the attack on the Jedi Temple after Palpatine’s order. He bravely defended younglings from the invading clone troopers, using his exceptional lightsaber skills to hold off the attackers. He managed to escape the Temple with Grogu, a young Force-sensitive, shielding him from the chaos and ensuring his survival. His quick thinking and selfless actions during the purge were instrumental in protecting one of the galaxy’s most unique and powerful younglings.

7) Luminara Unduli

This one is a little tricky. Luminara Unduli was thought to have survived Order 66 only to be captured by the Empire as a trap to lure other Jedi. However, upon Kanan Jarrus’ search for Luminara in Star Wars Rebels, he discovers that she ultimately did not survive the initial purge and was captured and executed shortly after the command was given. The stories of her survivial were merely a ruse – her image projected by the Inquisitors to ensnare unsuspecting Jedi who believed she was still alive. This tragic fate highlights the Empire’s cruel tactics in hunting down the remaining Force-sensitives.

8) Grogu

Grogu, a youngling of Yoda’s species, was present in the Jedi Temple during Order 66. He was protected and spirited away by Master Kelleran Beq, who managed to escape the slaughter with him. For decades, Grogu’s Force abilities remained largely dormant as he was hidden and passed between various caretakers. His eventual discovery by the Mandalorian Din Djarin led to a powerful bond and set him on a new path, revealing his past and potential to a wider galaxy.

9) Cere Junda

A former Jedi Knight, Cere Junda survived Order 66 but was later captured and tortured by the Empire, leading her to temporarily sever her connection to the Force. She eventually escaped and dedicated herself to rebuilding the Jedi Order by seeking out Force-sensitive individuals and artifacts. Her journey with Cal Kestis was not only a quest for information but also a path to healing and rediscovering her faith in the Force and the Jedi ideals.

10) Taron Malicos

Taron Malicos was a Jedi Master who survived Order 66 by crashing on the corrupted planet Dathomir. The planet’s dark side energies and the influence of the Nightsisters twisted his mind, leading him to embrace the dark side and become a deranged warlord. His survival was a tragic tale of descent into madness, showcasing how the trauma of the purge and isolation could corrupt even a once-noble Jedi.

11) Kirak Infil’a

Kirak Infil’a was a Jedi Master who had taken the “Barash Vow,” a period of deep meditation and separation from the Jedi Order, at the time of Order 66. This isolation inadvertently saved him from the initial purge. However, he was eventually tracked down by a newly born Darth Vader, who had sought him out to take Infil’a’s lightsaber. Their duel was fierce, with Infil’a nearly beating the inexperienced Sith Lord, but he ultimately fell to Vader’s raw power and hatred.

12) Eno Cordova

Master Eno Cordova was a scholarly Jedi who, sensing the coming darkness, embarked on a quest to preserve ancient knowledge. He survived Order 66 by being off-world on a research mission. He meticulously hid valuable Jedi artifacts and information across the galaxy, believing that one day, a new generation would rise to discover and utilize them. His foresight and dedication were instrumental in providing clues for Cal Kestis’s later mission to rebuild the Jedi Order.

13) Jocasta Nu

The Chief Librarian of the Jedi Archives, Jocasta Nu, survived the initial assault on the Jedi Temple during Order 66. She managed to escape with vital information and artifacts, determined to protect the knowledge of the Jedi from the Empire. Despite her old age, she remained a cunning thorn in the side of the Empire, actively working to preserve the Jedi legacy, protect the identity of Force-sensitive children, and even attempting to expose Darth Vader’s true identity.

14) Ferren Barr

Ferren Barr was a former Jedi Padawan who went into hiding after Order 66, gathering a small group of followers on Mon Cala. He was obsessed with exposing the truth of Palpatine’s betrayal and orchestrated a plan to reveal the Emperor’s manipulation of the clones. His efforts, though ultimately unsuccessful in their immediate goal, highlighted the desperation and defiance of those who still believed in the Jedi cause.

15) Eeth Koth

Eeth Koth, a Zabrak Jedi Master and member of the Jedi Council became a priest on the planet Cestus after narrowing surviving the attack. He established a new life, seemingly leaving his Jedi past behind. However, he was eventually discovered by the Empire, leading to a confrontation with Darth Vader, who sought to eliminate any remaining Jedi. Koth’s quiet life was shattered as he faced his former ally.

16) Baylan Skoll

The exact details of former Jedi Knight Baylan Skoll’s escape remain somewhat unclear. It is suggested he may have been at the Jedi Temple during the purge, witnessing Anakin Skywalker’s fall firsthand. As Anakin’s friend, this deeply affected his perspective on the Jedi Order. After the fall of the Republic, he lost faith in the Jedi’s ability to bring true peace, believing their approach was inherently flawed and led to endless conflict. He eventually became a mercenary, training an apprentice named Shin Hati, and sought a new, greater power to break the galaxy’s cycle of war, believing that “one must destroy in order to create.”

17) Quinlan Vos

Quinlan Vos, a maverick Jedi Master known for his unique Force abilities and unconventional methods, was among the few who survived Order 66. His specific path to survival remains somewhat mysterious, but his resourcefulness and ability to blend in likely played a significant role. He was later noted as being alive during the early days of the Empire, with Obi-Wan Kenobi even mentioning him in his journals as a possible contact. Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld revealed that Quinlan Vos was the mastermind behind “The Path,” a secret network of underground Republic/Jedi sympathizers who helped any surviving Jedi and Force-sensitives escape the clutches of the Empire.

18) Asajj Ventress

Asajj Ventress in a scene from “STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH”, season 3 exclusively on Disney+. © 2024 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.

While not a Jedi, Asajj Ventress was a Dark Acolyte and formerly Count Dooku’s apprentice who had a complex and evolving relationship with the Jedi and the Force. Though the timeline remains a bit murky, at some point at the very end of the Clone Wars, but before the fall of the Republic, Ventress and Quinlan Vos met and fell in love. By the time of Order 66, she had abandoned her ties to the Sith and turned to the light side, sacrificing her own life to save Vos’. It was her “death” that essentially saved her from the deadly assault. After Order 66, she lived in hiding as a bounty hunter, effectively surviving a conflict she was not directly part of.

20) Reva Sevander

Reva Sevander was a Jedi youngling present in the Jedi Temple during Order 66. She witnessed the slaughter of her fellow younglings and managed to survive by playing dead. The trauma of this event, coupled with a deep desire for revenge against Anakin Skywalker (now Darth Vader) for murdering her friends and destroying the Jedi, led her to join the Inquisitorius. Her survival was a dark and twisted path, driven by pain and a misguided quest for justice that ultimately backfired.