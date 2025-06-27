Star Wars Gives Kylo Ren His Own Jedi Younglings Massacre Moment

In Star Wars: Legacy of Vader #5, written by Charles Soule and illustrated by Stefano Raffaele, Kylo Ren’s descent into darkness reaches a chilling new low that echoes the infamous actions of his grandfather, Anakin Skywalker. This issue plunges Kylo into the heart of Naboo, a planet deeply significant to his family’s legacy as the home of his grandmother, Naboo Queen and senator Padmé Amidala, and the place where his grandparents secretly married. While Kylo’s quest to solidify his identity as Supreme Leader has placed him on a one-man journey to follow in Vader’s footsteps, his actions on Naboo are an irreversible step toward total and unforgivable darkness. Much like Anakin’s slaughter of the Jedi Younglings in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith marked his point of no return as a Sith Lord, Kylo’s brutal murder of the Naboo resistance fighters cemented his commitment to the dark side. This act, so deeply opposed to everything Padmé and Anakin once stood for, ensures that Kylo Ren is charting a path from which there is no redemption, severing any remaining ties to the light his family once represented.

Kylo Ren’s Attack on Naboo Represents His Irreversible Embrace of the Dark Side

Kylo Ren’s arrival on Naboo is presented as an ultimatum: the planet must learn to defend itself or face destruction. Despite this order, Kylo infiltrates a gathering of Naboo people, and pretends to be someone who will lead them in their fight against the First Order. Though a subconscious part of Kylo does want to hurt the First Order as a way to act out against the path he chose, he ultimately coerces the citizens to fight for independence, even when they express that fighting may not be the right answer for them.

After manipulating them into attacking the First Order, which leads to a victory thanks to his inside information, Kylo reveals his true nature and quickly turns on the innocents, slaughtering the very people he forced into fighting in the first place; the very people who truly represent his legacy not as Vader’s heir, but as Padmé’s grandson.

This sensless destruction of Naboo, a world cherished by his grandmother and the very place where his grandparents’ love story began, marks Kylo’s complete rejection of his heritage. Anakin’s turn to the dark side was solidified by his murder of the Jedi Younglings, an act that irrevocably severed his ties to the Jedi Order and everything he once believed in. Similarly, Kylo’s deliberate and brutal attack on Naboo, a symbol of innocence and hope in his family’s past, signifies his total embrace of the dark side. He has crossed a threshold, committing an act that neither Padmé nor Anakin (in his redeemed form) would ever forgive, solidifying his identity not as a conflicted heir, but as a true successor to Vader’s legacy of destruction.

