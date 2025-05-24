6 Star Wars Heroes Who Have Only Gotten Better With Time

The Star Wars universe is filled with beloved characters, many of whom captured our imaginations from their very first appearance. Yet, some heroes resonate even deeper as their journeys unfold, their complexities deepen, and their impact on the saga becomes more profound with each passing story. These are the characters who aren’t static figures of heroism, but dynamic individuals who learn, grow, and evolve. Because of this, their initial portrayals often feel like just the tip of the iceberg. Their subsequent appearances in films, television series, comics, and novels enrich their stories in ways that are unexpected in the best way, adding layers of nuance, resilience, and wisdom that make them even more compelling and cherished by fans.

With each new chapter of their stories, these heroes become richer, more multifaceted figures whose contributions to the fight against the Empire are even greater than previously known, and whose legacies continue to inspire generations of fans.

1) Obi-Wan Kenobi

Initially introduced as the wise and mysterious Jedi Master in Episode IV: A New Hope, Obi-Wan Kenobi was the archetypal mentor figure, guiding Luke Skywalker on his first steps into a larger world. While Alec Guinness’ portrayal was undoubtedly iconic and solidified Obi-Wan as an iconic staple of Star Wars, Ewan McGregor’s version, as seen in later stories, have peeled back the layers of this legendary Jedi. The prequel trilogy and the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars (where he’s voiced by James Arnold Taylor) showcased his younger, more impetuous days as a Padawan and later General, as well as his heartbreaking relationship with Anakin Skywalker, adding tragic depth to his later solitude on Tatooine.

However, it’s arguably the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ that has truly enriched his character. In this series, audiences witness his internal struggles with the trauma of Order 66 and his guilt over Anakin’s fall, showcasing a vulnerability and emotional complexity that goes beyond the serene exterior seen in the original trilogy. His fierce protectiveness of Leia and his eventual acceptance of his role in the fight against the Empire solidify his status not just as a mentor, but as a deeply compassionate and resilient hero whose sacrifices and unwavering commitment to the light shine even brighter with time.

2) Ahsoka Tano

Ahsoka Tano’s journey is a testament to the power of character development outside the main film saga. Introduced as Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan in The Clone Wars in 2008, the character initially was met with skepticism from some fans. However, Ahsoka’s spirited personality, deep connection to the Force, and evolving relationship with Anakin quickly won audiences over. The series chronicled her growth from a headstrong youngling to a skilled and independent Jedi, grappling with the moral implications of war and the flaws within the Jedi Order itself.

Her departure from the Jedi Order after being wrongly accused of treason marked a pivotal moment, setting her on a unique path that had not been seen in Star War before. Later appearances in Star Wars Rebels and her own self-titled live-action series, Ahsoka, have showcased her continued growth as a powerful Force user and a compassionate leader. She navigates the galaxy with a wisdom born from experience, no longer bound by the rigid code of the Jedi, and her interactions with both old and new characters reveal the enduring impact of her journey and her unwavering commitment to justice.

3) Captain Rex

Initially presented as a competent but somewhat generic clone trooper in The Clone Wars, Captain Rex evolved into one of the most beloved and deeply human characters in the entire Star Wars canon. His unwavering loyalty to his Jedi Generals, Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano, and his fellow clones was evident from the start, but the series delved deeper into his individuality, his camaraderie with his brothers, and his growing awareness of the Republic’s flaws.

His defiance of Order 66, thanks to his removed inhibitor chip, and his appearances in Star Wars Rebels alongside Ahsoka Tano, cemented Rex as a hero who transcended his programming to fight for the greater good. He fought for what was right, not just what he was ordered to do, demonstrating remarkable courage that others did not. Rex’s continued fight against the Empire and his eventual peaceful retirement with his fellow clones highlight the enduring spirit of resistance and the humanity that can flourish even within the most artificial of origins.

4) Hera Syndulla

Introduced as the skilled Twi-lek pilot and beating heart of the Ghost crew in Star Wars Rebels (voiced by Vanessa Marshall), Hera Syndulla immediately established herself as a capable leader and a fiercely dedicated rebel. Her piloting skills were unmatched, rivaling even Anakin Skywalker, and her commitment to her crew and the early rebellion became greater in every episode. However, as the series progressed, her character deepened significantly, revealing the weight of her responsibilities and the sacrifices she made for the greater good.

Star Wars Rebels tells her family history, and The Bad Batch shows her youth and early involvement in the fight against the Empire, adding layers to her motivations. Even as a child, Hera’s thirst for freedom, both for her beloved homework of Ryloth and the galaxy as a whole, gave her strength that not many others possessed. Her staunch optimism in the face of overwhelming odds and her ability to inspire those around her made her a crucial figure in the rebellion’s success. Her appearances in Ahsoka (played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead) further solidify her role as a seasoned leader and a mentor figure who managed to continue on and rise to the rank of General after the devastating loss of the love of her life (Jedi Knight Kanan Jarrus), fighting in the Rebellion, and raising her Force-sensitive son in the galaxy she fought so hard to defend, demonstrating the lasting impact of her courage and her unwavering belief in the fight for freedom.

5) Cassian Andor

In Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Cassian Andor (played by Deigo Luna) was introduced as a hardened Rebel Alliance intelligence officer and a pragmatic, often ruthless operative willing to do whatever it took for the cause. While his dedication to the rebellion was clear, his backstory and the events that shaped him into this cynical, yet ultimately heroic, figure remained largely unexplored. His final act of self-sacrifice alongside Jyn Erso, ensuring the Rebel Alliance received the schematics for the Death Star, was impactful, but it left room for a deeper understanding of his journey.

The Andor series on Disney+ has masterfully filled in those gaps, digging deep into Cassian’s origins and the events that radicalized him into the selfless rebel hero in Rogue One. Cassian’s early life on Kenari, the traumatic loss of his sister, and his gradual descent into a life of survival and petty crime marked the beginning of his origin story, but so much more followed. The series meticulously depicts his initially reluctant, but inevitable, involvement with the rebel cell led by Luthen Rael, following him through the loss, sacrifice, and suffering that crafted one of the bravest heroes in Star Wars. Andor transforms Cassian from a somewhat enigmatic rebel agent into a fully realized and deeply human character, whose sacrifices in Rogue One carry even greater weight knowing the path he traveled to get there.

6) Mon Mothma

First appearing in Return of the Jedi as a composed and quiet leader of the Rebel Alliance, Mon Mothma initially served as a symbol of the organized resistance against the Empire. While her brief appearances conveyed her dedication and conviction, they offered limited insight into the personal sacrifices and political maneuvering required to build and sustain such a movement. She represented the calm and collected face of a rebellion forged in secrecy and fueled by desperation.

However, the Andor series has dramatically expanded Mon Mothma’s character, revealing the immense personal and political risks she undertook to undermine the Empire from within the Imperial Senate. She navigates the treacherous landscape of Coruscant politics, maintaining a facade of loyalty while secretly funding and orchestrating rebel cells. The series delves into the moral compromises she is forced to make, the constant threat of exposure, and the isolation from her daughter and husband she experiences as she balances her public persona with her covert activities. Andor elevates Mon Mothma from a figurehead to a deeply compelling and courageous hero who left behind everything and risked her life to speak up against the evils of the oppressive Empire; whose quiet determination and unwavering commitment to freedom, even in the face of immense danger, make her an even more significant and admirable figure in the Star Wars saga.