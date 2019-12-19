John Boyega Says Star Wars Cast Mates Reached Out After Criticizing the Sequel Trilogy

✖

John Boyega revealed that his Star Wars castmates reached out after his comments criticizing the sequel trilogy. It has been a wild summer, and the GQ interview where he talked about his experiences with the franchise reignited the fanbase amid larger conversations about civil rights in America and around the world. In a new interview with ET, Boyega said that his friends were quick to get a hold of him and tell him that they supported him fully. It’s no secret that the other actors involved in the last leg of the Skywalker Saga were not always enthused about their roles and the decisions being made with their characters. So, in that sense, the Finn actor wasn’t alone. But, his race added another dimension to his relationship with the fanbase and that is hard to overlook.

“Full support, full support. I got a text message from Daisy. I mean, we talk all the time,” Boyega began. “But, to be fair, I’m really close with my castmates. Specifically, Oscar, Daisy, Myself and Kelly all had very loving and transparent conversations that I will never forget for the rest of my career. We were all already speaking about things, so me saying this wasn’t really a shock to them. They did text me to say they support me.”

Just this week, the Star Wars actor also had some comments about how things could have been different for him in the original plans for The Rise of Skywalker. Boyega told ET about those as well.

When referencing some concept art of Finn liberating the Storm Troopers, the actor explained, “I think Colin Trevorrow was going to tell that story. That image of Finn with the blue flag, and you have the AT-ATs lined up with tribal marks, and the stormtroopers take off their helmets. That would have been sick! That would have been dope, man, hands down.”

“I felt it was important for me to talk about a truth that is embarrassing to talk about,” he continued. “We all know that what makes roles so lucrative [are] the moments you give them. If Captain America isn’t given the scenes to boost his representation, and to make him enjoyable for you guys, we won’t think he’s cool. Why shouldn’t Black characters and Black actors also fight for that same kind of representation? I think it’s a done deal with that.”

