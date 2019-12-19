Star Wars Actor John Boyega Compares Big Film Franchises to "Luxury Jail" for Stars

✖

Star Wars actor John Boyega compared big film franchises to “luxury jail” for stars. It’s been no secret that being Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy left quite a mark on the young star. But, in some comments during a Q+A for Small Axe (credit to CinemaBlend), Boyega expanded on what he felt like his big franchise experience was like. Other actors in these large roles have said that it can be hard to be locked into one character over that long length of time. That’s the kind of feeling that the Lucasfilm star was trying to get across with those comments. Not so much as physical prison, but not having the freedom to pursue smaller roles and even Broadway productions if the mood strikes. As time goes on, it will be interesting to see how streaming service efforts like The Mandalorian and the MCU’s television output change the commitments to these franchises over time.

“Being in a big franchise, it’s kind of like luxury jail sometimes for an actor when you want to do something else. Because remember, in a franchise you’re working on one character for many years, which can starve your other muscles,” he began.

“And in wanting to be in something where I knew that I’d play a different type of role, a different type of man, and then knowing Steve through, we’re all a part of the same industry so I’d heard about Steve’s directing style, I was really really curious and excited to have the opportunity anyway to be a part of it,” Boyega added. “And when it came through I was on the tele like ‘this is my moment.’”

The star also shared that he had an honest conversation with Kathleen Kennedy late last year.

“So I got on a phone call with Kathleen Kennedy and she verbally showed support and we got to have a really nice, transparent, honest conversation that is beneficial to both of us,” Boyega told the BBC. “I think these kinds of conversations, you can go into the realm of sounding like you’re just trying to save your own career, but what is great now is that it is a conversation that anyone has access to."

