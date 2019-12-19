Star Wars: John Boyega Details Having "Transparent, Honest" Conversations With Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy

✖

The sequel trilogy of Star Wars films took audiences on an unexpected journey, with the arc that our heroes went on delighting some and disappointing others, with star John Boyega being vocal in the aftermath of the trilogy's conclusion about not only his character's treatment, but also his own personal experiences and the racism he experienced merely by being involved in the galaxy far, far away. Following a series of interviews where the actor got candid about those experiences, he claims he met with various filmmakers involved with those films about his time in the series in hopes of offering insight into what he encountered, which included meeting with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

“So I got on a phone call with Kathleen Kennedy and she verbally showed support and we got to have a really nice, transparent, honest conversation that is beneficial to both of us,” Boyega revealed to the BBC. “I think these kinds of conversations, you can go into the realm of sounding like you’re just trying to save your own career, but what is great now is that it is a conversation that anyone has access to."

He continued, "Now people can express themselves about this knowing that any character we love, especially in these big franchises like the Marvels and Star Wars, we love them because of the moments that they are given, we love them because of those moments, and they’re heroic moments that these producers all decide for these characters so we need to see that in our characters that are maybe Black and from other cultures.”

Rather than merely being an airing of grievances, the actor previously expressed that he hoped these conversations would help make other people's tenures in the franchise that much more positive.

"There was a lot of explaining on their end in terms of the way they saw things," Boyega shared with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month. "They gave me a chance also to explain what my experience was like. I'd hope that me being so open with my career, at this stage, would help the next man, the guy that wants to be the assistant DOP, the guy that wants to be a producer. I hope that the conversation is not such a taboo or elephant in the room now, because someone just came and said it."

