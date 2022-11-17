Star Wars Fans Celebrate Life Day

Star Wars fans are celebrating Life Day on social media and the warmth is incredible. For those who don't know, Life Day is a Wookie holiday that celebrates their core beliefs. Family, Harmony, and Joy all become a focus on November 17 of each year. As a part of the rollout, the official Star Wars account posted a cheerful celebration with a Wookie pondering his orb. It's nice to see a peaceful moment on the Internet where everyone is just vibing with some fun characters. Watch the short animation here!

On Twitter, the brand wrote, "Happy Life Day! A longstanding Wookiee tradition, Life Day celebrates the values and tenets of Wookiee culture, including family, joy, and harmony."

Happy Life Day! A longstanding Wookiee tradition, Life Day celebrates the values and tenets of Wookiee culture, including family, joy, and harmony. pic.twitter.com/IxQ2HZQZOb — Star Wars | Andor & Tales of the Jedi On Disney+ (@starwars) November 17, 2022

Disney Parks is getting in on the act as well with some themed festivities. They wrote, "The end of each year brings a special time to celebrate family, joy, and harmony. In the Star Wars galaxy, there's no better time to celebrate than during Life Day. A holiday of Wookiee tradition, this day is celebrated at the Tree of Life on Kashyyyk — and recognized on planets across the galaxy. With festive décor, twinkling string lights, unique food and drink, music, and other activities, Life Day's traditions are similar to those we enjoy here on Earth during our own holiday season."

Are you celebrating the day with some Star Wars content? Let us know in the comments down below!