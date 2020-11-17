Star Wars Fans Celebrate Life Day
There are many memorable dates in Star Wars fandom, as they often reflect important anniversaries of the release of exciting new installments into the franchise, with November 17th being one of the most infamous days in the community, as it marks the anniversary of The Star Wars Holiday Special. Fans first witnessed the variety show on November 17, 1978, and saw stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford all appear in the event, which featured comedy sketches, musical performances, and a narrative about Chewbacca and Han Solo trying to get to the Wookiee's family to celebrate "Life Day" festivities.
In hopes of offering audiences a nondenominational event, as well as avoiding the inclusion of real-world holidays into a galaxy far, far away, Life Day was an amalgam celebration in the series, which fans have come to recognize as being on November 17th. Star Wars creator George Lucas was so embarrassed by the special that it only aired once and it has never been released in any official capacity, though bootleg copies have circulated far and wide in the decades since its debut. Despite the distance Lucasfilm has tried to create between the studio and the special, various creatives have found clever ways to honor Life Day and incorporate its traditions into the official canon.
This year's Life Day is even more special than in years past, as Disney+ unveiled the all-new LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, which features a number of references to the event that introduced audiences to the holiday.
Scroll down to see Star Wars fans honoring Life Day!
Cheers
prevnext
Happy Life Day everyone! Cheers! pic.twitter.com/xi3cPWOR13— Matt Martin (@missingwords) November 17, 2020
Wishes From Lumpawaroo
prevnext
Happy Life Day! ✨ #starwars pic.twitter.com/BpQGQuE2mc— Lacey Gilleran (@laceygilleran) November 17, 2020
To You and Yours
prevnext
Wishing you and yours a Happy Life Day! ☺️ pic.twitter.com/oIRCiu2VaN— Savanna Oudit (@thedorkydiva) November 17, 2020
This Is the Way
prevnext
Happy Life Day. Let’s just pretend my car is the Razor Crest, shall we? pic.twitter.com/TOSPEZ1YKE— Mack //// Kurai Rinku (@KuraiRinku) November 17, 2020
Wishes from BB-8
prevnext
happy life day from beebs 🧡 pic.twitter.com/aWGoloANDS— sharkydans🦈🌿 (@sharkydans_) November 17, 2020
Happy Life Day Everyone
prevnext
Good morning and Happy Life Day everyone! #StarWarsHolidaySpecial #WookieeLifeDay #StarWars pic.twitter.com/QhL0FJSkOG— Life Day Celebrator 🌲 (@WookieeChuckles) November 17, 2020
42 Years
prevnext
Happy Life Day!! 🎁
42 years ago on this day in 1978, ‘The Star Wars Holiday Special’ aired for the first and only time on CBS! #StarWarsHistory pic.twitter.com/a4rDbryvUx— The Star Wars Underworld (@TheSWU) November 17, 2020
May the Force Be With You
prevnext
Happy Life Day to all our fellow #StarWars fans!!! MTFBWY 🥳💚 pic.twitter.com/6wTx5DPtq2— Force of Light Entertainment 🎙 (@ForceofLightEn1) November 17, 2020
Wishes From Jon Favreau and George Lucas
prevnext
Happy Life Day everybody pic.twitter.com/ORnWmKr1Mt— Todd Desgrosseilliers (@toddnosebest) November 17, 2020
Hoping It's Better
prev
Happy Life Day!!!!!— Tabletop Squadron (@tabletop_squad) November 17, 2020
We hope your day is better than the Holiday Special. pic.twitter.com/eBmBpbq4hL