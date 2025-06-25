Star Wars Just Set Up the Dawn of the Jedi Movie

It’s no secret that Lucasfilm’s movie division is in a weird spot. The powers that be decided to pull back and regroup after the poor reception to the Star Wars sequel trilogy. They didn’t want to continue producing lackluster content, so they pushed more projects onto Disney+ while figuring out the best plan ahead. What they came up with is interesting because it seems like Star Wars is going to toss a bunch of movies against the wall over the next few years and see what sticks. First up is The Mandalorian & Grogu, which is sure to be a winner due to the success of Din Djarin’s Disney+ series. However, once that comes and goes, there are nothing but unknown quantities.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shawn Levy and Ryan Gosling’s Star Wars: Starfighter sounds interesting, and it certainly has a talented enough cast to carry a movie set in a galaxy far, far away. There’s also Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s movie about the New Jedi Order that will feature the return of Rey Skywalker. That project may or may not be on the shelf at the moment, but it certainly has potential. Out of all of the upcoming Star Wars movies, though, the one that has the most going for it is Dawn of the Jedi, directed by James Mangold.

Little is known about the movie other than that it will follow the first Jedi and take place 25,000 years before the earliest project on the Star Wars timeline. That’s not a lot to go on, but a newly released map that outlines the franchise’s entire galaxy sets the stage for the conflict that the movie will focus on.

The overwhelming image is a fun tool that shows the distance between notable planets, such as Coruscant and Hoth. It also hides at least one secret, which is visible on the G11 space. The Unknown Regions are home to the planet Rakata Prime, homeworld to the Rakatans. The species doesn’t have a live-action appearance yet, but their history is sure to be part of Dawn of the Jedi‘s story if Mangold and Co. take inspiration from the Dark Horse comics.

The Rakatans Came Into Conflict With the Original Jedi

In the pre-Disney canon, the Rakatans were responsible for the creation of the Infinite Empire, a terrifying force that conquered planets all over the galaxy using advanced technology. They were also obsessed with the Force and had their own group of dark side users known as Force Hounds who traveled around the galaxy, locating planets with strong connections to the energy field. Their mission led them to Tython, where they came into contact with the Je’daii, a group of individuals all about finding balance in the Force.

The arrival of the Infinite Empire proved too much for the Je’daii to handle, and they split into two groups, one that focused on the light side and another that worked with the dark. They fought for years, and once the Infinite Empire was gone, the Jedi Order was born and became a crucial part of the Galactic Republic.

Mangold’s movie may not adapt the story of the Dawn of the Jedi comics. After all, he could have his own ideas for the origin of the Jedi Order. However, it’s as good a theory as any right now, especially because the Rakatans are officially part of canon again. Luthen Rael name-drops them in the first season of Star Wars: Andor, teasing that they were terrifying monsters that enslaved many across the galaxy. It would be silly to reveal that the Infinite Empire existed without having any intention of showing what it was made of.

Are you excited for James Mangold’s Dawn of the Jedi movie? Do you want to see the Infinite Empire fight against the Je’daii? Let us know in the comments below!