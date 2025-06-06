Star Wars: Starfighter Casts Mia Goth In Villain Role

Ryan Gosling is set to take a journey to the galaxy far, far away in 2027’s Star Wars: Starfighter, and now fans know one of the actors who’ll be appearing alongside him. According to InSneider, Mia Goth, whose previous credits include director Ti West’s X trilogy, Suspiria, and A Cure for Wellness, has been cast in a mysterious villainous role. While specific details about the film’s plot and characters are largely being kept under lock and key for the time being, it’s said that Goth’s character is part of a group of antagonists who are after the nephew of Gosling’s character.

Goth’s Starfighter role is reportedly the same part that was once offered to Oscar-winning actress Mikey Madison, who was said to have turned the role down back in April. Madison’s decision to pass on the project seems to have stemmed from “money matters” during negotiations, per The Hollywood Reporter. Directed by Deadpool & Wolverine helmsman Shawn Levy, the plan is for Star Wars: Starfighter to start filming at some point this fall in England.

Star Wars: Starfighter was one of the many projects Lucasfilm highlighted during Star Wars Celebration Japan this spring. During a panel on the first day of the convention, the studio officially announced the film’s title and release date. Starfighter arrives in theaters in May 2027, one year after Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian & Grogu. After being in development for years, Starfighter started to gain traction back in January when news of Gosling’s casting broke.

A standalone story separate from the Skywalker Saga, Star Wars: Starfighter is said to take place five years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker. While appearing at Celebration Japan, Gosling noted the script consists of “original characters” for audiences to fall in love with.

Goth joining Star Wars: Starfighter is a fascinating development, as she’s largely avoided big-budget franchise fare throughout her career. While she’s still seemingly attached to Marvel’s long-delayed Blade reboot (though, the status of that project is unclear with this Star Wars news), most audiences know her for her appearances in various horror movies. A blockbuster adventure like Starfighter will be a change of pace for Goth, allowing her to tap into a different side of her range. Getting someone like her onboard is also an illustration of why Lucasfilm is smart to pursue these standalone Star Wars projects. The prospect of signing on for a single film is probably more appealing for Goth than agreeing to a multi-picture contract.

With Lucasfilm hoping to begin production soon, there should be more Star Wars: Starfighter casting updates in the near future. The next big role to be cast could be Gosling’s nephew. Reported story details say Gosling’s character will be protecting his nephew from the group featuring Goth’s antagonist. It’ll be interesting to see why the nephew is a person of interest. Perhaps he’s Force sensitive and sinister beings want to use him for their nefarious purposes. Or the group of enemies could be part of the galactic underworld and are interested in holding him for ransom. Given Lucasfilm’s secrecy, it’ll probably be a while before fans learn all the key details.