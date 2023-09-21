Guillermo del Toro Confirms He Almost Made a Star Wars Movie

Guillermo del Toro confirmed that he almost made a Star Wars movie. On Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, writer David S. Goyer was talking about his script for a feature directed by del Toro. While that fell through, and they couldn't give a ton of details, the filmmaker did step up and confirm the news on Twitter. Del Toro wrote, "True. Can't say much. Maybe two letters 'J' and 'BB' is that three letters?" Of course, such an admission sent Star Wars fans into overdrive trying to speculate what this project could have possibly been. With those letters presented, there were some viewers openly lamenting the loss of a Star Wars Jabba project with the animation ambassador at the helm. Check out the clip of Goyer talking about the movie down below!

"I wrote an unproduced Star Wars movie that Guillermo del Toro was going to direct," Goyer told the host. "It was about four years ago and I have a script treatment for an origins of the Jedi movie for Star Wars, that I wrote for them. It takes place 25,000 years before the first Star Wars film. So, that would have been… I got to do the Vader Immortal VR thing. Dabbling in Star Wars would have been fun for me."

True. Can't say much. Maybe two letters "J" and "BB" is that three letters? https://t.co/qpGaSD3y7F — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) September 21, 2023

When asked about why it never made it into production, Goyer offered, "It was just a lot of behind the scenes stuff going on at Lucasfilm at the time. It's a cool script. Have you had Guillermo on the show? You'll have to ask him about that the next time he's on. It's a cool story. There's a lot of cool artwork of it that was produced."

Goyer Got His Own Sci-Fi Playground With Foundation

(Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

If you're a Science Fiction fan, you shouldn't be too sad for Goyer. He's got his own expansive world going on with Foundation over on Apple TV+. In a previous interview, Tech Radar spoke to the writer about his new series and its similarities to Star Wars. Goyer noted that anything produced in the genre was going to be likened to the massive franchise. However, the creative team made every effort to have Foundation stand apart in how it depicts the future. The writer would also mention that the practical shooting effects on the show give it a different feel as well.

"Take nothing away from those franchises, but we try to steer away from those franchises as much as we can," Goyer explained. "For starters, we try to make our form of space travel different. We also film at least half of our show on location, not in the Volume or against LED screens. Everything from the color palette to our depiction of holograms, we've tried to chart our own path and be as visually distinct as possible. Hopefully, audiences will see those differences and realize this is a wholly unique galaxy."

What's Going On With Star Wars Moving Forward?

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

Add this Guillermo del Toro project to the pile of Star Wars that has been produced by Lucasfilm and cast aside in recent years. Just this year, there has been confirmation that the Kevin Feige Star Wars project isn't happening. Go ahead and put Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron in that category as well. Company head Kathleen Kennedy talked to Empire Magazine about navigating which projects to pursue. It seems like Lucasfilm wants to get back to Star Wars movies feeling like events. That means less movies overall.

"I've often brought up Bond," Kennedy told Empire Magazine when asked about the studio's strategy going forward. "That's every three or four years and there wasn't this pressure to feel like you had to have a movie every year. I feel that was very important to Star Wars. We have to eventize this."

She continued, "It's much better to tell the truth, that we're going to make these movies when they're ready to be made, and release them when they're ready to be released."

