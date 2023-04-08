Kathleen Kennedy Teases More Familiar Star Wars Faces Returning With Daisy Ridley and Dash Rendar's Possible Future (Exclusive)

Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy talked about the possibility of other familiar Star Wars faces returning now that Daisy Ridley is back in the fold. Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis spoke to the executive about the everything announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023. Our team couldn't help but ask about Dash Rendar and other fan-favorites possibly making their way to the screen. Kennedy indicated that some returns could be, "Entirely possible!" Now, that might not satiate some of the fans out there. But, the desire to bring in some of the most loved stories is certainly there among the Lucasfilm braintrust.

Kenndy said, "You know when you start naming those, those are things we talk about all the time. I wouldn't make a commitment. But, it's obviously in conversation."

"Yeah, I think we can. I think, more than likely it will start with what Dave's doing," she added when asked about other fun characters coming back. "But, it could be with some of these others. I mean, I don't think it's necessary with what Jim is doing."

How Do Star Wars Projects Get Chosen?

Kennedy spoke to Brandon Davis about the way Lucasfilm chooses the projects they're focusing on. There are so many stories that can be told within the world of Star Wars. Fans all want a little something different from this vast universe. So, it can help to narrow it down a bit. Luckily, when dealing with high-level talent across the board, it feels like there's a natural flow of who can come in to accomplish what the studio is looking for. Check out her full explanation right here.

"You know, it really comes down to the development process," Kennedy told us. "As you know, it's an ever evolving thing and it's pretty straightforward. We get scripts in, we're working with really talented people. We spend the time talking about it. 'Is it getting there? Is it ready?' It's not a mystery to how it works."

The executive continued, "So, you know, we've even got things that we've been developing for a long, long time that could see the light of day. We just don't know exactly when. And, with talented people too. We've got a lot of people that are, you know, managing very busy schedules because they're talented unfortunately. But, you know, that's what we're always juggling."

Who do you want to see make a return? Let us know down in the comments!