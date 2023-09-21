Star Wars: Ahsoka's Ariana Greenblatt Reunites With Hayden Christensen in New Photos

Thus far, Star Wars: Ahsoka has been delivering a surprising new take on the world of Star Wars. The show's two most recent episodes have absolutely set the Internet ablaze, with moments and character interactions that they definitely weren't expecting. That included multiple scenes between a younger Ahsoka Tano (Ariana Greenblatt) and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), which flashed back to their Clone Wars-era stories together.

In a recent post on X, Greenblatt shared a set of photos of herself and Christensen posing together in plain clothes. The post is captioned "can a throwback #tbt be just a week old, *asking for a friend,"" hinting that the two hung out in person more recently than the actual filming of their Ahsoka scenes.

can a throwback #tbt be just a week old, *asking for a friend🐋 pic.twitter.com/nUr3wvtRJ7 — Ariana Greenblatt (@ArianaG) September 19, 2023

What Movies Has the Young Ahsoka Actress Been In?

At the age of only 16, Greenblatt has already accumulated a pretty prolific filmography. She portrayed the younger version of Zoe Saldana's Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War, as well as Sasha this year's Barbie, making her the second actress (alongside Saldana) to appear in two different billion-dollar franchises. Her filmography also includes Stuck in the Middle, 65, and Love and Monsters. She is also set to play Tiny Tina in the forthcoming Borderlands live-action movie.

How Did Hayden Christensen Return For Star Wars: Ahsoka?

Christensen's stint on Ahsoka began in the show's fourth episode, and marked his second modern-day return to the franchise after Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi. As the actor revealed in a recent featurette, appearing in Ahsoka was something of a no-brainer.

"When I got the phone call to talk about being a part of the Ahsoka project, I was thrilled," Christensen explained. "Putting on the Anakin costume, getting to wear those Jedi robes, it blows your mind every time. I just feel very grateful."

What Is Star Wars: Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which premiered on August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

