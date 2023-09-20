ComicBook Nation: Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 6 Recap & Hunger Games Prequel Trailer Reacts

The ComicBook Nation crew breaks down Ahsoka Episode 6 and the new Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes trailer.

The ComicBook Nation Crew Recaps Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 6 "Far, Far, Away" with full Spoilers!

Was Grand Admiral Thrawn's (Lars Mikkelsen) debut everything we hoped? What about Ezra Bridger's (Eman Esfandi) Return? Was the journey to find Ezra fulfilling, or too rushed? Was it Okay that this was another Star Wars bait-and-switch Bottle episode focused on Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) instead of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson)? Is Thrawn's Army of DIY Stormtroopers and ancient witches a big enough threat for the New Republic event film? What do we want to see in the final two episodes fo the series?

PLUS we share instant reactions to The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes trailer. Is this Hunger Games Prequel going to surpass the original films?

Subscribe to ComicBook Nation!

There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation, which are listed below:

Each episode has a deep dive into the current biggest discussion topics and debates within geek culture: movies, tv, comics, and video games are regular features, with genres like sci-fi, anime, and wrestling also featured regularly. The ONLY show covering ALL THINGS Geek Culture!

After every show we'll keep the discussion on Twitter:

Have thoughts to share? Want us to cover something on the show? Let us know in the comments!