Star Wars: The Clone Wars Reveals How Ahsoka Tano Learns of Anakin Skywalker's Fall

Fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars are finally being treated to a moment they've been waiting for ever since the show premiered over ten years ago, when Ahsoka Tano was first introduced as the young apprentice of Anakin Skywalker. Because every Star Wars fan knows Anakin's doomed fate as Darth Vader, people have been very eager to learn what happens to Ahsoka during the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. And now that the last arc of the final season is underway, Clone Wars fans are getting the closure they've been waiting to see for seven seasons.

In the latest episode "Shattered," Ahsoka tells the Jedi Council that she has captured Darth Maul, though she refrains from revealing that she learned Darth Sidious has been grooming Anakin to be his Sith apprentice for years now. This conversation takes place at the same moment when Mace Windu, Yoda, and Ki-Adi-Mundi are all conversing over the threat of Chancellor Palpatine from Revenge of the Sith, before Anakin reveals to them that he's the Sith Lord.

Ahsoka and Rex share an intimate moment where they express admiration for each other, and Rex later states that he is attending a debriefing with the Chancellor about their efforts in Mandalore. Ahsoka remains on the bridge of the starship, preferring a moment to collect her thoughts, not knowing that the Clone Commander is being issued Order 66.

At that exact moment, Ahsoka hears a cry come out in the Force — and Darth Maul hears it as well. She hears the argument between Anakin and Mace as they argue over the fate Palpatine and ultimately hears an echo of the Jedi Master's death. She seems incredulous, shocked, in disbelief, and attempts to speak with Rex in order to get her bearings.

Unfortunately, the control chip in Rex's brain forces him to open fire on Ahsoka against his will. Ahsoka barely escapes, formulating a plan to find out why the clones have turned on her that depends on a temporary team up with Darth Maul. She eventually manages to rescue Rex, removing the chip from his brain and finding out that every clone across the galaxy has turned on the Jedi Order, hunting them down like dogs.

With one episode left until Star Wars: The Clone Wars ends, it will be interesting to see how Ahsoka's story sets up her role as Fulcrum in Star Wars Rebels, as well as if there are any hints to her future in Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

The final episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars premieres on Disney+ on Monday, May 4th.

