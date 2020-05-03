Star Wars: The Clone Wars Puts a Twist on Hayden Christensen's Return of the Sith Dialogue

✖

Friday's penultimate episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars caught up with the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. It showed Darth Sidious executing Order 66. It also revealed how Ahsoka Tano felt her master, Anakin Skywalker, fall to the Dark Side. The moment was enhanced by the use of dialogue from Revenge of the Sith in Ahsoka's Force vision. But astute Star Wars fans may have noticed something a little different in how one of those lines was delivered. Ahsoka sense as Anakin speaks the line "What have I done?" The line was spoken by Hayden Christensen in Revenge of the Sith. In the episode "Shattered," it was spoken by Anakin's Clone Wars voice actor, Matt Lanter.

It's a move that further ties together the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars with the events of the films in the Skywalker saga by reminding fans that animated Anakin and live-action Anakin are the same characters even if they don't have the same exact voice. It's a trick that Lucasfilm Animation has pulled before. In the Star Wars Rebels episode "Twilight of the Apprentice," when Ahsoka faced off with Darth Vader, the episode mixed lines by James Earl Jones with some spoken by Lanter.

Monday -- Star Wars Day -- brings with it the series final of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. "Well, I will tell you there is a lot to be excited about with these upcoming episodes," Ahsoka voice actress Ashley Eckstein told ComicBook.com's Comic Book Nation podcast. "I don't want to say too much but I will say these episodes are epic. Truly some of the best Star Wars, I think, that's ever been made. Everyone brought their A-game, everyone brought their best to these episodes and they're truly mind-blowing and I think they're gonna be essential viewing moving forward - especially as part of the films from Episode II to Episode III.

"I've been reading a lot of people's comments and everyone wants to make the jump to the Siege of Mandalore. I mean, we've been waiting for that ever since Clone Wars was canceled at the end of Season Five. Thankfully, because of Star Wars Rebels we know that Ahsoka lives, we know that she survives but we don't know how or why or what happened. So I had all those same questions. So I understand why everyone wants to jump straight to it. You really need the Siege of Mandalore to understand everything that happens in the Skywalker saga. It's pretty incredible."

