Star Wars: Jimmy Smits Rumored to Be Joining Cassian Andor Series

The Star Wars franchise is getting new life on the Disney+ streaming service with multiple new shows set to follow in the footsteps of The Mandalorian, including a Star Wars: Rogue One Prequel series focusing on the adventures of Cassian Andor and his droid sidekick K-2SO. The series was sidelined with a delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, but many familiar faces from the feature films are expected to make a return for this early look at the growing Rebellion against the Empire. Now it sounds like a fixture from the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy will also be making an appearance.

The Star Wars fans over at Bespin Bulletin have reported that Jimmy Smits is in discussions to reprise his role as Bail Organa, Princess Leia's adoptive father who previously appeared in Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

They also report that Smits could be joined by Alistair Petrie, who plays the hardened General Draven in Rogue One. Given the casting of Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, another actress returning from Rogue One, this isn't particularly surprising but should nevertheless be exciting for Star Wars fans.

Cassian Andor actor Diego Luna, who is playing the title role in the series, previously spoke with Variety about his reasons for returning to the role despite being killed off in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

I’m just happy, I’m happy to be part of that universe," explained Luna. "Because I grew up watching those films and having the chance to explore the role in ten hours, or as many hours as we get, it’s gonna be great."

Luna added, "It was hard to start a film knowing you were gonna die so fast, but now we can talk about what happened earlier."

There's no word yet on when the Cassian Andor series is expected to premiere on Disney+ due to filming being shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more information about the series.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.