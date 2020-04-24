Star Wars: Rogue One Mon Mothma Actress to Return for Disney+ Cassian Andor Series

✖

Though production on the series isn't happening for a while, Lucasfilm continues to assemble the cast and crew for their Rogue One prequel series focusing on Diego Luna's Cassian Andor. The latest update for the show comes via The Hollywood Reporter, who brings word that a classic Star Wars character is set to appear with Genevieve O’Reilly returning to play the part of Rebel Alliance leader Mon Mothma. O’Reilly originally took on the part for 2005's Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, but her scene as the character was cut form the final version of the film. Mon Mothma was originally played by Caroline Blakiston in Return of the Jedi, but O’Reilly has now had multiple appearances as the character including lending her voice to the animated Star Wars Rebels TV series.

In addition to the return of Genevieve O’Reilly, THR notes that Denise Gough has joined the series in an undisclosed role. Genre fans likely know Gough from lending her voice to the hit video game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, voicing the key character of Yennefer. Gough's voice acting can also be heard in Mass Effect: Andromeda and even the 2015 reboot of Star Wars: Battlefront. The actress also appeared in the untitled Game of Thrones prequel pilot, which wasn't picked up by HBO in the end.

In addition to star Luna, O’Reilly and Gough join a cast that includes Alan Tudyk as the droid K-2SO from Rogue One. Furthermore, actor Stellan Skarsgard has been cast along with up-and-coming actor Kyle Soller. It's unclear who most of these new characters will be in the film, but considering the reported espionage nature of the series it's likely they'll be playing either members of the Rebel Alliance or The Empire.

According to one description, the series, "Follows the adventures of Rebel spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion and prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Diego Luna will reprise the role of Andor, which he originated in the 2016 film. The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire."

Tony Gilroy, who famously came to the rescue on Rogue One when it was undergoing additional photography, has been tapped as the new showrunner for the series and will also direct the first episode. Gilroy was already attached as a writer alongside his brother Dan Gilroy (Nightcrawler) and House of Cards creator Beau Willimon.

Reports suggest filming was going to begin in October. Disney has not confirmed the show's premiere date, but reports suggest it intends for the show to debut on the Disney+ streaming service in 2021 but it's possible this will be delayed.

