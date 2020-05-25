MakeSolo2Happen Trends on Twitter on Second Anniversary of Solo: A Star Wars Story's Release

Exactly two years ago, Disney and Lucasfilm released Solo: A Star Wars Story into theaters. The Han Solo origin story, which starred Alden Ehrenreich as the iconic smuggler, debuted in 2018 to mostly positive reviews, despite all of the issues that plagues the film behind the scenes. Original director Phil Lord and Chris Miller departed the project in the middle of filming, and Ron Howard was brought in by Lucasfilm to take over. Somehow, the movie was still released on time, but it didn't get the attention that other Star Wars entries had in the past.

Solo: A Star Wars Story didn't make nearly as much money as Disney had hoped, likely killing that origins franchise going forward. This means that the film's cliffhangers probably won't ever be resolved, and we'll never get another chance to see Donald Glover's take on Lando Calrissian.

Understandably, there are plenty of Star Wars fans that are disappointed by the lack of more story in the world of Han Solo. On this two year anniversary of its release, folks have taken to Twitter and campaigned for Disney and Lucasfilm to #MakeSolo2Happen.

This trend has quickly risen to become one of the biggest in the United States, as fans around the country are spending their Memorial Day talking about the Star Wars that could be.