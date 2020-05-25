MakeSolo2Happen Trends on Twitter on Second Anniversary of Solo: A Star Wars Story's Release
Exactly two years ago, Disney and Lucasfilm released Solo: A Star Wars Story into theaters. The Han Solo origin story, which starred Alden Ehrenreich as the iconic smuggler, debuted in 2018 to mostly positive reviews, despite all of the issues that plagues the film behind the scenes. Original director Phil Lord and Chris Miller departed the project in the middle of filming, and Ron Howard was brought in by Lucasfilm to take over. Somehow, the movie was still released on time, but it didn't get the attention that other Star Wars entries had in the past.
Solo: A Star Wars Story didn't make nearly as much money as Disney had hoped, likely killing that origins franchise going forward. This means that the film's cliffhangers probably won't ever be resolved, and we'll never get another chance to see Donald Glover's take on Lando Calrissian.
Understandably, there are plenty of Star Wars fans that are disappointed by the lack of more story in the world of Han Solo. On this two year anniversary of its release, folks have taken to Twitter and campaigned for Disney and Lucasfilm to #MakeSolo2Happen.
This trend has quickly risen to become one of the biggest in the United States, as fans around the country are spending their Memorial Day talking about the Star Wars that could be.
More Qi'ra
#MakeSolo2Happen We need mor Qi'ra!! pic.twitter.com/nezNxUNBIh— Art of Ice and Fire (@ArtofASOIAF) May 25, 2020
Where It Counts
Like the Millennium Falcon itself, Solo has it where it counts. Spirited, charming, and with more than one trick up its sleeve, you should never count it out!
For Han, Chewie, Lando, Qi'ra, Maul, and Enfys ... for all the scoundrels and rebels of the Galaxy ... #MakeSolo2Happen pic.twitter.com/xwQ02n8JNF— Jared Kozal (@jkozal) May 25, 2020
We Need a Sequel
Solo is such an underrated movie. We need a sequel.#MakeSolo2Happen pic.twitter.com/hrglsglcp9— . (@Bpslsl) May 25, 2020
Doesn't Deserve the Hate
Solo doesn't deserve all the hate it gets. #MakeSolo2Happen pic.twitter.com/sLLRU7Qptc— Everything Star Wars (@EverythingSW66) May 25, 2020
Only One Way to Find Out
Did Qi'ra give up her life so that Han could live? Only one way to find out. #MakeSolo2Happen pic.twitter.com/Qlme8JOMPU— Mark (@da_kine_awakens) May 25, 2020
Fine Addition
A sequel would make a fine addition to my collection. #MakeSolo2Happen pic.twitter.com/grC5OZsY0A— Phil Walsh (@PhilWalsh603) May 25, 2020
More of These
Solo: A Star Wars Story has some of the best space sequences in all of Star Wars. I need more of these. #MakeSolo2Happen pic.twitter.com/7o1A3TGESz— Jonas Music (@derjonant) May 25, 2020
Two Years Ago
Two years ago we were introduced to Qi'ra in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'. #MakeSolo2Happen pic.twitter.com/RRGNoRicG3— best of emilia clarke (@bestofclarkes) May 25, 2020
Excuse Me
Ahem...*clears throat*#MakeSolo2Happen pic.twitter.com/4TChePYmTg— CorellianBlue #MakeSolo2Happen (@BlueCorellian) May 25, 2020
A Crime to Leave Us Hanging
It is a crime to leave us hanging like this! #MakeSolo2Happen pic.twitter.com/NGLGzYvR0o— ℙ𝕚𝕩𝕖𝕝𝕒𝕥𝕖𝕕 ℍ𝕒𝕫𝕖 (@PixelatedHaze) May 25, 2020
