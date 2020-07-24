Star Wars: The High Republic Features Major Connection to Mysterious The Force Awakens Character

✖

The Star Wars franchise is at an interesting impasse at the moment, with the next feature film not set to debut until 2023, countless TV shows currently in various stages of development, and other stories set to be told in other mediums. One of the most buzzworthy stories that the franchise is ramping up to tell will dive into the High Republic Era, which is 200 years before the events of the prequel trilogy. The era is set to be explored in comics and books for all ages, and while the launch of that publishing initiative has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lucasfilm has been gradually providing hints of what fans can expect. The latest came through an article on Star Wars' official website, which highlighted some of the series' Jedi Knights. Amond these are the San Tekka family, which seem to be the ancestors of sequel trilogy character Lor San Tekka (Max Von Sydow).

“Once just a family of hard-scrabble hyperspace prospectors seeking valuable routes in the outer reaches of the galaxy,” Charles Soule, one of the co-creators on The High Republic, explains to StarWars.com. “the San Tekka clan has become a dynasty, at the forefront of technologies and techniques that let Chancellor Lina Soh’s great galactic Republic continue to expand safely to new areas. Overseen by scions Marlon and Vellis San Tekka, the clan operates in close conjunction with the Republic, and becomes crucial to its response to the Great Disaster. But the San Tekkas have a secret…their rise did not come without cost.”

Lor San Tekka made a brief appearance in the opening scene of The Force Awakens, in which he was exchanging information with Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac). Lor then returned in the Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren comics earlier this year, where he made a direct mention to the High Republic era.

It's unclear exactly who of Lor San Tekka's ancestors will factor into the High Republic era, but the worldbuilding we get from them will certainly make fans look at his initial appearances in a whole new way.

What do you think of the San Tekka family factoring into Star Wars: The High Republic? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

