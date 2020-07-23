Star Wars: The High Republic Reveals Concept Art for New Jedi

✖

Star Wars: The High Republic has revealed some concept art for the new Jedi. Fans of the series were unsure what to make of these new heroes when the publishing initiative was previously announced. Well, StarWars.com sat down with the creators to talk about two of the new heroes Sskeer and Avar Kriss. The first of these heroes is a green reptilian alien who tells it like it is. And over with Kriss, she’s being positioned as a true Jedi hero for this newly-developed era. There are a lot of comments from both Cavan Scott and Mike Siglain about how different this set of Jedi is going to be from what came before it. Obi-Wan and Yoda might have been patient forces of justice, but readers can’t expect every hero they come across in The High Republic to be just like them.

“Sskeer plays a major role in the Marvel Comics ongoing and is an absolute joy to write,” Scott told the publication. “He’s a gruff, opinionated Trandoshan who has been around the block more times than he cares to remember. Loyal, but brutally honest, you can always be sure Sskeer will tell you exactly what’s on his mind…or so Avar Kriss and his fellow Jedi think. That’s all about to change. This is a Jedi Master with a secret that is tearing him apart.”

(Photo: StarWars.com)

On the account of Kriss, Siglain said, “She’s a wise and compassionate Jedi Master who plays a major role in the Great Disaster that opens the story…The answer to the question, who is the ‘Hero of Hetzal’, which we’d teased? It’s Avar Kriss. But the answer to why is she the ‘Hero of Hetzal’ can be found in Light of the Jedi this January.”

For now, fans will have to wait until 2021 for more information about this brand new era of Star Wars. The publisher previously announced the delay and asked fans to have some patience.

(Photo: StarWars.com)

"Give these unprecedented times, we have made the decision to move the launch of Star Wars: The High Republic to January 2021 to ensure that the launch is as good and epic as it deserves to be," a letter published on StarWars.com read. "Now I know that waiting isn't easy. And I know fans have been excited for this since it was first announced. I'm right there with you. I've also been waiting to tell this story for years. And while I still can't say much about it, I can tell you that our story architects -- Claudia Gray, Justina Ireland, Daniel José Older, Cavan Scott, and Charles Soule -- are continuing to work away on this new era of stories. You'll hear from them this summer and when you do, be sure to ask them about 'The Hero of Hetzal,' 'the twins,' the 'Blade of Bardotta,' the Starros and San Tekka clans, and the Storms. You're not going to believe what they've got in store for the Jedi and the Republic."

What character are you most excited for in The High Republic? Let us know down in the comments!

