Stephanie Hsu Cast in The Fall Guy Movie

Stephanie Hsu is everywhere all at once, and now the Everything Everywhere All at Once star is joining Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy. An adaptation of the 1980s ABC television series that starred Lee Majors as Colt Seavers, a Hollywood stunt man who moonlights as a bounty hunter to make a living, Universal's action movie take hails from director David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Bullet Train). After portraying Joy Wang, daughter of Michelle Yeoh's character in the acclaimed Everything Everywhere, Hsu will play the assistant of a gone-missing movie star, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hsu's casting comes after Leitch's Bullet Train star Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Marvel's Avengers: Age of Ultron, the upcoming Kraven the Hunter) joined the cast as the movie star at the center of the mystery. Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place, Jungle Cruise) is playing a prosthetic makeup artist who has a romantic history with Gosling's character, described as "a battered and past-his-prime stuntman ... who finds himself back on a movie with the star for whom he doubled long ago and who replaced him."

Drew Pearce, who wrote Marvel Studios' Iron Man 3 and the Leitch-directed Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, wrote the script. Leitch and his Bullet Train producer Kelly McCormick (Atomic Blonde, Nobody) are producing under their 87North banner, along with Gosling and Guymon Casady (Game of Thrones) for Entertainment 360. Executive producers are Pearce and Geoff Shaevitz (John Wick).

Hsu's credits include her recurring role as Mei Lin in Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Shu Shu in Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens. She recently received a Saturn Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the acclaimed Everything Everywhere All at Once and next appears in American Born Chinese, an upcoming action-comedy series from Marvel's Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton for Disney+.

Where to Watch Everything Everywhere All at Once on Streaming

Everything Everywhere All at Once is not currently available to watch for free online, but is available as a digital download or rental on such retailers as Amazon, Apple TV+, Google Play, Vudu, Redbox, and YouTube.

What Is Everything Everywhere All at Once About?

The fate of the world depends on a Chinese immigrant called Evelyn Wang (Yeoh). As her mind-bending story unfolds, she explores the many different courses her life could have taken across the multiverse. This also gives her the emotions, memories and skills acquired in her alternate lives — which she must use against a deadly threat. Everything Everywhere All at Once is a science fiction film written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.