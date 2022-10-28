Aaron Taylor-Johnson Cast in The Fall Guy With Ryan Gosling

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is known for an array of movies ranging from Kick-Ass to Avengers: Age of Ultron, and he'll soon be returning to the world of superheroes in Kraven the Hunter for Sony. However, that's not all the actor has in the works. It was announced today by Deadline that he will be joining Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in The Fall Guy, Universal's adaptation of a TV series that is being helmed by David Leitch who just directed Taylor-Johnson in Bullet Train.

The feature film is inspired by the 1980s series of the same name. Kelly McCormick is partnering as a producer on the project with a script from Drew Pearce who also worked with Leitch on Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Gosling will also serve as a producer with original series creator Glen A. Larson executive producing. Soon, the cast is expected to fly to Australia to begin filming. Currently, plot details are being kept under wraps.

Was Kraven the Hunter Delayed?

Kraven the Hunter has been moved from January 13, 2023 to October 6, 2023. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Taylor-Johnson spoke about how the film will be different from other comic book films.

"Kraven being shot entirely on location is going to make all the difference. It's going to add something really beautiful to our personal story. It also sets Kraven apart from that Marvel stage look. It's important for this character to be in the real world. It's important for the authenticity of the story. When you're running on streets barefoot, you take in those elements and play within that," Taylor-Johnson explained.

Back in June, Taylor-Johnson made an appearance during Sony's presentation at the CineEurope conference, where he dropped the news that Kraven was filmed on location. According to Variety, the actor spoke about Kraven being "one of Marvel's most iconic, notorious anti-heroes — Spider Man's number one rival." While some fans would argue against that statement considering how many iconic villains Spidey has come up against, many were more interested in Taylor-Johnson's description of the character after he said he's "not an alien or a wizard. He's just a hunter, a human with conviction. An animal lover and a protector of the natural world. He's a very, very cool character." That is when he added that "this one is shot entirely on location."

"There are movies I would call adjunct to the Spider-Man universe," Sony president Tom Rothman previously said of Sony's Marvel plans (via Deadline). "That's Kraven, which we're shooting now, and Madame Web, which we'll start in the spring with S.J. Clarkson directing. And then there are many Marvel characters that are standalone."

The Fall Guy is set to be released on March 1, 2024.