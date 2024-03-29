Stephen King's The Monkey Wraps Filming

The latest star-studded adaptation of Stephen King's work is officially on the way. On Thursday, it was confirmed that the upcoming live-action adaptation of The Monkey recently wrapped filming. The project, which was first announced to be in the works in May of 2023, is written and directed by Longlegs' Osgood Perkins and produced by James Wan. In addition to the previously reported casting of Theo James (The White Lotus), it has been announced that the cast of The Monkey also includes Tatiana Maslany (She–Hulk: Attorney at Law), Elijah Wood (The Lord Of The Rings), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), Colin O'Brien (Wonka), Rohan Campbell (The Hardy Boys) and Sarah Levy (Schitt's Creek).

Convery will portray the younger version of the twins at the center of The Monkey's story, while James will portray the adult twins. It is unclear at this point who the other members of the cast will be portraying.

What Is The Monkey About?

In The Monkey, when twin brothers Hal and Bill discover their father's old monkey toy in the attic, a series of gruesome deaths starts occurring all around them. The brothers decide to throw the monkey away and move on with their lives, growing apart over the years. But when the mysterious deaths begin again, the brothers must reunite to find a way to destroy the monkey for good before it takes the lives of everyone close to them. The Monkey was originally published in Gallery magazine in 1980, before being revised and reprinted in the 1985 collection Skeleton Crew.

"Stephen King is the godfather of the horror genre," Wan shared of the project. "He had a huge influence on me as a child and throughout my career and it's always been a dream to help bring one of his stories to life. 'The Monkey' is a personal favorite, with its simple, iconic, and incredibly marketable conceit. And I can't imagine anyone better than a visionary and lifelong genre fan like Osgood to bring this to life."

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Osgood, James, Brian [Kavanaugh-Jones], and our friends at Black Bear International to present Stephen King's 'The Monkey.' It perfectly checks the box of what is working in the marketplace right now and will be a hot property," producers Jason Cloth and Dave Caplan added. "We can't wait for audiences to see Theo James in this role -- he is really going to knock it out of the park with an amazing performance."

Producers on The Monkey also include Michael Clear (M3GAN), Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Insidious), and Chris Ferguson (Child's Play). Executive producers include Fred Berger (La La Land), Peter Luo and Nancy Xu, and John Friedberg (Greenland).

The Monkey does not currently have a release date.