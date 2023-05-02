Stephen King's The Boogeyman Gets Creepy New Posters

The Boogeyman is the next big horror movie due out in theaters, and 20th Century Studios is ramping up its marketing for the flick in serious fashion. Tuesday, the Disney-owned studio released a new batch of posters for the film, featuring its ensemble running or hiding from the eponymous bad guy.

In total, four new posters were revealed with three new taglines including, "It's not real. It's not real. It's not real," "Don't look under the bed," and "Leave the lights on." See the posters yourself below.

Leave the lights on. In one month, experience #TheBoogeyman only in theaters. pic.twitter.com/IiPwSeKkcb — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) May 2, 2023

What is The Boogeyman about?

20th Century's The Boogeyman is a feature film adaptation of a Stephen King short story. The story itself was first published in a 1973 issue of Cavalier before being collected in King's Night Shift anthology in 1978. The movie was initially planned to be a streaming release, though King himself loibbied against it.

"When the movie tested so well, we decided it was time to get his input, so we rented out his favorite cinema in Maine," Boogeyman director Rob Savage revealed lastm onth. "He knows what he doesn't like and if we'd have fucked up his story, he'd have told us. But he sent a lovely almost-essay about how much he enjoyed the movie. And then the next day I wake up and there's an email in my inbox from Steve King and he said he's still thinking about the movie. He said a few more nice things and the nicest thing that he said was, 'They'd be f--king stupid to release this on streaming and not in cinemas.'"

At one point, A Quiet Place scribes Scott Beck and Bryan Woods wrote a script for the feature, which was then taken over by Black Swan's Mark Heyman.

The Boogeyman stars Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets), Chris Messina (Air), Vivien Lyra Blair (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Marin Ireland (The Umbrella Academy), Madison Hu (Bizaardvark), LisaGay Hamilton (Vice), and David Dastmalchian (Boston Strangler). Savage, fresh off his Shudder hit Host, directs the film from screenplay by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods (A Quiet Place) and Mark Heyman (Black Swan) and a screen story by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods based upon the short story by Stephen King.

The Boogeyman lands in theaters on June 2nd.