Black Phone Director Confirms He's Parted Ways From Stephen King Adaptation

While some fans might know Scott Derrickson for his superhero story Doctor Strange, he has a number of projects in the horror realm, such as Sinister, Deliver Us from Evil, and The Black Phone, with his talents leading him to developing the Stephen King adaptation The Breathing Method. Despite his clear passion for King and this story, the filmmaker confirmed that he is no longer involved in bringing that story to life, as he admitted that at least one of the complications was who owned the rights to the short story from King's collection Different Seasons. Derrickson's latest foray into the world of horror was delivering a segment for V/H/S/85, which is out now on Shudder.

"I don't know where the rights are on that. I don't even know if it's in development now," Derrickson explained to CinemaBlend. "I had a script developed with Scott Teems, who worked on the Halloween films and I think one of the Insidious films. And he did a great job, and I really loved that script, and it was very imaginative, and a really strong adaptation. It didn't end up going anywhere. I'm not involved with it anymore, so I have no idea where it's at."

In the short story, a woman is determined to give birth to her child and is encouraged to embrace an unconventional breathing method by her doctor to help her through labor. The woman ends up being decapitated in a horrible car accident, though when her doctor arrives, he discovers that her body is still alive through this breathing method in order for the woman to give birth.

Rather than being a straightforward tale of terror, "The Breathing Method" blends together drama with fantastical elements, making for a unique experience. The short was collected in the book Different Seasons, with the other three stories being, "Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption," "Apt Pupil," and "The Body," all of which have been adapted into successful films.

Interestingly, last year's The Black Phone was an adaptation of a Joe Hill short story, with Hill being King's son. Derrickson went on to express his passion for King's works.

"He's written so many books. I would have to really stop and think about it if there's a specific one that I could do, would do if I wanted to do any," the director shared of another King story he's like to adapt. "But I do know he's a big Sinister and Black Phone fan, and I've communicated with him via email which is a great privilege ... I'd have to think about that for a while. Look, I still think that The Stand has not gotten the treatment that it deserves. I do think it's his best book. I'll just say that."

Stay tuned for possible updates on The Breathing Method.

